By: admin

Published December 31, 2021, in Public Notices

The School Board of Sanborn Central School District 55-5 met in regular session on Monday, December 13, 2021, at 7:00 p.m. in the Sanborn Central middle school computer lab with the following present: Clayton Dean, Justin Enfield, Emma Klaas, and Gary Spelbring. Others present were Superintendent Justin Siemsen, Elementary/Middle School Principal Connie Vermeulen and Business Manager Gayle Bechen. Absent: Curtis Adams.

The Pledge of Allegiance was recited.

Visitors to Board Meeting: None.

Motion by Enfield, seconded by Spelbring, all aye, to approve the agenda as printed.

Motion by Enfield, seconded by Klaas, all aye, to approve the minutes of the regular board meeting November 8, 2021, as printed.

Motion by Klaas, seconded by Spelbring, all aye, to approve the Financial Statement and bills.

General Fund balance, November 1, 2021: $453,797.57. Receipts: taxes $398,421.22, penalties/interest $511.80, interest $52.91, other – pupil $42.25, other $1,255.78, state fines $791.15, state aid November $77,382.00, annual $40.00, Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program $1,576.87. Expenditures: $186,264.08, manual journal entry $312.68. Balance, November 30, 2021: $747,294.79. CorTrust Savings balance, November 1, 2021: $50,484.24. Receipts: interest $0.00. Expenditures: $0.00. Balance, November 30, 2021: $50,484.24.

Capital Outlay Fund balance, November 1, 2021: $605,899.83. Receipts: taxes $29,244.45, penalties/interest $37.58, interest $42.59, grant received $2,500.00. Expenditures: $35,988.34. Balance, November 30, 2021: $601,736.11. CD $50,000.00.

Special Education Fund balance, November 1, 2021: $401,280.93. Receipts: taxes $87,874.77, penalties/interest $112.93, interest $33.55, manual journal entry $47.50. Expenditures: $22,048.76. Balance, November 30, 2021: $467,300.92.

Food Service Fund balance, November 1, 2021: $17,705.52. Receipts: adult meals $491.92, ala carte $3,146.23, federal reimbursement $16,040.53, miscellaneous revenue $24.90, manual journal entry $180.07. Expenditures: $27,563.45. Balance, November 30, 2021: $10,025.72.

Enterprise Fund balance, November 1, 2021: $4.02. Receipts: preschool tuition $1,625.00. Expenditures: $4,180.27. Balance, November 30, 2021: $(2,551.25).

Custodial Funds balance, November 1, 2021: $63,416.79. Receipts: $29,100.94. Expenditures: $4,248.94. Balance, November 30, 2021: $88,268.79.

Scholarship Fund balance, November 1, 2021: $8,722.07. Receipts: interest $0.27. Balance, November 1, 2021: $8,722.34. Peters Scholarship balance: $8,722.34; Nelson Scholarship balance: $0.00.

Salaries and benefits for the month of December, 2021 were as follows:

General Fund: $160,542.99;

Special Education: $20,894.05;

Food Service: $8,720.26;

Enterprise Fund: $4,061.85.

Claims approved: GENERAL FUND – A&B Business Solutions, copy cost coverage $181.25; A-Ox Welding, cylinder rent $35.40; AgEdNet, renewal $465.00; All Flags, LLC, six U.S. flags $155.05; Brooks Oil, heating fuel $5,394.00, unleaded gas $4,202.00, #1 diesel $6,482.48; Capital One, FFA thank you cards $8.98, children theatre expense $31.96; Central Electric, November electricity $2,195.52; Chesterman Co., pop $91.96; Cole Paper Inc., janitor supply $281.87; Direct Digital Control, HVAC prof service $1,097.58; Susan Farrell-Poncelet, meeting meal reimbursement $13.31; Harlow’s Bus Sales, heater motors $169.68; Hillyard, janitor supply $272.24; Hoffman Digging & Well Repair, winterize concession stand $163.22; Hohn Services, aerate football field $1,100.00;

[IMPREST: Black Hills Playhouse Inc., residency $800.00; Ethan School, oral interp state $97.38; Hanson School District, junior high girls basketball tourney fee $75.00; Red River Press Inc., ESL library annual subscription $135.00; Tryce Slykhuis, fifth/sixth basketball referee (2) $60.00; White Lake High School, district 4B oral interp $224.19];

Jaymar Business Forms, w-2/1099 $55.25; Chayna Jones, meeting meal reimbursement $21.39; Jostens, 2020-21 yearbook final payment $1,341.83; K&D Busing, half of bus lease November $1,106.13; Jennifer Larson, meeting meal reimbursement $33.15; Lightspeed Technologies, Inc., batteries for flexmike $31.00; Local Lumber & Supply, wood projects supply $657.20; McLeod’s, business office supply $341.00; Menards, shop materials $111.42, bus barn door $877.06, janitor supply $53.24, football storage containers $43.96, suburban wipers $14.58; Mid-Dakota Technologies, November tech support $160.00; Trevor Olson, reimburse classes and fingerprints $113.25; Parker School District, (2) Title IX training $578.00; Premier Equipment, bus supply $1,711.73; Public Health Laboratory, water tests $75.00; Reinhart Foodservice, Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program $602.00, janitor supply $253.46; Rudy’s Auto Body & Towing, tow bus $485.00; Santel Communications, phone $232.03; TC Enterprises, bus barn thermostat $74.35, kitchen outlet $101.71; Connie Vermeulen, meeting meals reimbursement $33.20, children theatre expense $8.97; Woony Foods, Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program $350.99.

CAPITAL OUTLAY Fund — A&B Business, copier lease $970.03; Hauff Mid-America Sports, boys basketball uniforms $1,341.50.

SPECIAL EDUCATION Fund – James Valley Education Co-op, psych service $1,820.00, physical therapy service $3,500.00, occupational therapy service $4,200.00, administrative service $5,180.00.

FOOD SERVICE Fund – Bimbo Bakeries, bread $76.96; Capital One, food $2.57, supply $92.69; Child/Adult Nutrition Services, processed food $850.18; Cole Papers, supply $51.96; Conrad Repair, sink drain repair $130.71; Darrington Water Conditioning, November SS tank $24.00; East Side Jersey Dairy, milk $796.21; Reinhart, food $3,714.50, ala carte $650.32, supply $558.02; Woony Foods, food $20.14.

ENTERPRISE Fund – None.

Mr. Siemsen reported on the following:

• A high school student will be returning to the school beginning second semester.

• The Governor proposed a six percent increase to education funding (this is not simply for salaries).

• Siemsen met with superintendents to discuss various issues.

• The Board is meeting with the district 7 legislators in Madison on December 16.

• Extra Help day was canceled due to weather on December 10.

• Semester testing is on December 20 and 21.

• The end of first semester and beginning of Christmas Break is December 23rd, with an early dismissal at 11 a.m. on December 22nd.

• The school had the fiscal audit and special education department review in November.

• Basketball has begun, with the first games on December 11th.

• Foundation is holding a fundraiser in January to help raise funds.

• The Board held discussion on moving the January board meeting to an alternate date, as Gayle will be gone.

• The Board also discussed holding a future meeting (possibly February) at the Upland Colony site.

• There was a request for more regular attendance from the SCEA at board meetings.

• The Sanborn Central Board of Education would like to thank the Town ‘N Country Kids 4-H group for the popcorn and recognition of American Education Week.

Mrs. Vermeulen reported:

• Basketball season has begun.

• Dakota Players Children’s theater was a success. This year, the first performance took place on Friday afternoon instead of two performances on Saturday. A total of 34 students participated, though no seventh or eighth grade students, which was disappointing.

• The Needs Assessment process is progressing. Vermeulen wishes to thank Miss Farrell-Poncelet, Miss Jones, and Miss Larson for their assistance. Two more sessions will be attended in order to complete the process.

• Olivia Conrad was named Regional Winner in the VFW essay contest.

• The colony concert will be held on December 20th at 7:30 p.m.

Discussion Item:

• Justin Enfield further described his work with the turf team at SDSU in hopes of developing a concrete plan to help address the football field issues.

• The Board would like to thank the Town ‘N Country Kids 4-H group for the popcorn gift.

• The Board will look at holding the monthly board of education meeting at the colony site in February, weather permitting.

• There was no presence from the public to offer thoughts on the Return to School Plan.

• Some board members commented that it would be nice if periodically some representation from the SCEA would be in attendance at board meetings (not every meeting necessarily).

Old Business: None.

Motion by Spelbring, seconded by Enfield, all aye, to motion a transfer of $25,000 from the General Fund to the Enterprise Fund.

Regular Board meeting will be held on Tuesday, January 18, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. at the Sanborn Central School in the middle school computer lab.

Motion by Klaas, seconded by Spelbring, all aye, to adjourn the meeting at 7:54 p.m.

Gayle Bechen

Business Manager

Clayton Dean

Board Chair