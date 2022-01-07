By: admin

Published January 7, 2022, in Public Notices

The special meeting over a conference call (due to COVID) of the Woonsocket City Council was called to order by Mayor Richard Reider at 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, December 28, 2021, with the following members present: Darin Kilcoin, Arin Boschee, Derek Foos, Joel Rassel, John Baysinger and Elliot Ohlrogge.

Motion by Baysinger, seconded by Rassel, to approve the agenda. Motion carried.

Motion by Foos, seconded by Kilcoin, to approve $2,000.00 to be donated to the 2022 Water Festival. Motion carried.

Motion by Rassel, seconded by Baysinger, to approve the first reading of the 2021 supplemental budget. Motion carried.

With no further business to be discussed, motion by Kilcoin, seconded by Baysinger, to adjourn the meeting. The meeting was adjourned at 7:21 p.m.

Richard Reider,

Mayor

(SEAL):

Tara Weber,

Finance Officer