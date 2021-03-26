By: admin

Published March 26, 2021, in Public Notices

Sanborn County Commissioners met in regular session on Tuesday, March 16, at 9:00 a.m. with Chairman Jeff Ebersdorfer presiding. Present were Gary Blindauer, Paul Larson, Steve Larson, and Rod Weber. Auditor Kami Moody was also present. Motion by P. Larson, seconded by Weber, to approve the minutes as presented. Motion carried.

HIGHWAY

Sheri Kogel, Highway Administrative Assistant, met with the board.

Motion by P. Larson, seconded by Blindauer, to enter weed board. Motion by S. Larson, seconded by P. Larson, to accept the letter of Agreement for a grant between the Sanborn County Weed & Pest Board and South Dakota Weed & Pest Control Commission. All ayes; motion carried.

Motion by Blindauer, seconded by Weber, to accept the Bridge Reinspection Program Resolution for use with SDDOT Retainer Contracts:

WHEREAS, 23 CFR 650 Subpart C, requires initial inspection of all bridges and reinspection at intervals not to exceed two years, with the exception of reinforced concrete box culvers that meet specific criteria. These culvers are reinspected at intervals not to exceed four years.

THEREFORE, Sanborn County is desirous of participating in the Bridge Inspection Program using Bridge Replacement funds.

The County requests the South Dakota Department of Transportation to hire Brosz (Consulting Engineers) for the inspection work. The SDDOT will secure federal approvals, make payments to the Consulting Engineer for inspection services rendered, and bill the County for 20 percent of the cost. The county will be responsible for the required 20 percent matching funds.

Dated this 16th day of March 2021, at Woonsocket, South Dakota.

Board of County

Commissioners of

Sanborn County

Jeff Ebersdorfer

Chairman of the Board

Kami Moody

County Auditor

ATTEST

Motion by P. Larson, seconded by S. Larson, to have Jeff Ebersdorfer, Commissioner Chair, sign the Amendment Number 2 to Agreement Number 614936 as part of the agreement in place with South Dakota Department of Transportation. All ayes; motion carried.

Motion by S. Larson, seconded by P. Larson, to except the Federal Aid Bridge Program Resolution for County and Urban Projects for Structure No. 56-030-025. All ayes; motion carried.

Motion by Weber, P. Larson, to except the Federal Aid Bridge Program Resolution for County and Urban Projects for Structure No. 56-200-153. All ayes; motion carried.

Motion by Blindauer, seconded by S. Larson, to except the Federal Aid Bridge Program Resolution for County and Urban Projects for Structure No. 56-190-056. All ayes; motion carried.

Motion by Blindauer, seconded by P. Larson, to except the Federal Aid Bridge Program Resolution for County and Urban Projects for Structure No. 56-220-169. All ayes; motion carried.

PENNY FARRIS, DIRECTOR OF EQUALIZATION

Penny Farris, Director of Equalization, met with the board for approval of plats. A plat was presented for Heath and Shanda Feistner, A plat of Feistner Tract A, A Subdivision of the North ½ of the SE ¼ of Section 28, T 106 N, R 60 W of the 5th P.M., Sanborn County, South Dakota. By recommendation of the Planning and Zoning board, motion by P. Larson, second by Blindauer, to approve the plat. All ayes; motion carried.

Penny Farris was also present for a variance hearing for Shannon and Rita Linn. Motion by S. Larson, seconded by Blindauer, to enter into Board of Variance. Member roll call vote for approval of the variance: Ebersdorfer – Aye; S. Larson – Aye; P. Larson – Aye; Blindauer – Aye; Weber – Aye.

DAYNA OPSAHL

Dayna Opsahl was unable to be present.

KAREN KRUEGER

Karen Krueger, Sanborn County Treasurer, was present to discuss some tax delinquent property within the county. Motion by Weber, seconded by Blindauer, to release the county lien from the property of Lots 1-5, block 11 of Artesian Town. The lien will stay with the owner of the property. All ayes; motion carried.

JASON COENEN, DEPUTY SHERIFF

Motion by Blindauer, seconded by Weber, to accept the resignation letter from Jason Coenen, Deputy Sheriff, effective March 31, 2021. The board thanked Jason for his service as Deputy to the county. All ayes; motion carried.

Motion by Weber, seconded by S. Larson, to appoint Tom Fridley as Interim Emergency Management Director, effective April 1, 2021. All ayes; motion carried.

CONTINGENCY TRANSFER

Motion by S. Larson, seconded by Blindauer, to transfer $10,000 from contingency to the commissioner’s budget for our share of the Artesian Fire Department Jaws of Life. All ayes; motion carried.

POSITION TERMINATION

Motion by P. Larson, seconded by Blindauer, to eliminate the Part time secretary position in the Sheriff Department and create a full-time position of Sheriff’s Secretary/States Attorney’s Secretary. Said new position will be full time with benefits. Eliminated position will be terminated as of May 31, 2021. Position will become effective June 1, 2021. All ayes; motion carried.

REPORTS AND BILLS

Auditor and Treasurer in all accounts $3,673,953.95

Register of Deeds $3,214.00

Motion by P. Larson, seconded by Blindauer, to pay the following bills. All ayes; motion carried:

Towns and Townships, Monthly Remittance $153,395.97

First National Bank of Omaha, ACH Fee $27.56

South Dakota Department of Revenue, Monthly Remittance $61,900.02

South Dakota Association of County Officials, Monthly Remittance $140.00

Staples, Supplies $53.98

3-D Specialties, Travel and Conference $2,430.60

4-H Foundation, Salary Share $6,186.30

A-Ox, Supplies $115.66

Aramark, Supplies $111.07

Artesian Fire Department, Jaws of Life $10,000.00

AT&T, Phone Bill $53.50

Axon Enterprise, Supplies $524.00

Beadle County Sheriff, Jail Room and Board $1,600.00

Bound Tree, Supplies $139.92

Butler Equipment, Supplies $753.22

Central Electric, Electricity $319.29

Certified Languages, Interpreter $24.75

Churchill, Manolis, Freeman, Court Appointed Attorney Fees $444.70

City of Woonsocket, Utilities $45.50

Dakota Two Way, Supplies $1,606.90

Davison County Sheriff, Jail Room and Board $1,615.00

Double D Body, Repairs $147.25

ES&S, Election $27.08

Farnam’s Auto Parts, Supplies $43.93

Fed Ex, Supplies $55.90

Honda of Mitchell, Supplies $167.68

Innovative Office, Printer Ink $173.57

KO’s Pro Service, Repairs $134.10

Kruse Law Office, Attorney Fees – S. Baysinger $164.05

Lincoln County Auditor, Evaluation $683.31

Mac’s Hardware, Supplies $13.99

Mack Metal, Supplies $130.71

McLeod’s Printing, Supplies $421.99

Menard’s, Supplies $45.04

National Sheriff’s Association, Dues $68.00

Office Peeps, Supplies $373.77

Quadient, Postage $1,518.64

PCS Mobile, Supplies $2,385.20

Runnings, Supplies $21.56

Sanborn County Treasurer, Plates $26.20

Santel Communications, Phone Bill $1,051.81

South Dakota Association of Assessing Officers, Registration Fee $200.00

Sanborn Weekly Journal, Publishing $711.37

Travis Coulthard, Repairs $1,044.74

Tech Solutions, Tech Support $3,140.00

Waste Management, Garbage $192.00

Wheelco, Supplies $150.55

Woony Foods, Supplies $13.16

Xcel Energy, Utilities $415.65

There being no further business before the board, motion by P. Larson, seconded by Blindauer, to adjourn the meeting. Motion carried. The next scheduled meeting will be held on Tuesday, April 6, 2021.

Kami Moody

Sanborn County Auditor

Jeff Ebersdorfer

Chairman of the Board,

Sanborn County