Published August 27, 2021, in Public Notices

Sanborn County Commissioners met in regular session on Tuesday, August 17, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. with Chairman Jeff Ebersdorfer presiding. Present were Steve Larson, Paul Larson, and Gary Blindauer. Rod Weber was absent. Auditor Kami Moody was also present. Motion by P. Larson, seconded by S. Larson, to approve the minutes as presented from the August 3rd meeting. All ayes; motion carried.

CITIZENS INPUT

Don Klinkner was present to discuss HB 1259 for Townships.

HIGHWAY

Stacy Mendenhall, Highway Superintendent, and Sheri Kogel, Highway Administrative Assistant, met with the board.

Motion by P. Larson, seconded by Blindauer, to reject all bids for both the maintainer and backhoe. All ayes; motion carried.

Motion by Blindauer, seconded by P. Larson, to enter an agreement with Brosz Engineering to do the Small Structure Inventory for Rural Access Infrastructure Funding (HB 1259) for all Townships in Sanborn County.

SCOTT ESTABROOK

Motion by S. Larson, seconded by Blindauer, to allow Scott to clean out the ditch located at T-105-62 Section 16, along 397th Ave and 241st St. Scott will be working with the county to get this cleaned. All ayes; motion carried.

DIRECTOR OF EQUALIZATION

Motion by S. Larson, seconded by P. Larson, to enter Board of Adjustment. All ayes; motion carried.

Penny Farris presented a variance for Kelly Larson. By recommendation from the Planning & Zoning Board, motion by S. Larson, seconded by Blindauer, to approve the variance as presented. P. Larson abstained from voting. All ayes; motion carried. Commissioner Ebersdorfer declared adjournment from Board of Adjustment.

TEMPORARY LIQUOR LICENSE

Motion by P. Larson, seconded by Blindauer, to approve the temporary liquor license, at no charge, for the Forestburg Watermelon Festival to be held on August 21. All ayes; motion carried.

RAVENNA TOWNSHIP

Judy Fredrichs and Kelly Olson, Ravenna Township Board members, were present to follow up on previous discussion regarding culverts within Ravenna Township. Motion by P. Larson, seconded by S. Larson, to pay for 16 six-foot sections x 60-inch in diameter, of concrete culverts for Ravenna Township that will be placed on T-105-59, 239th Street between sections 6 and 7. Ravenna Township will be responsible for all other expenses. All ayes; motion carried.

EXECUTIVE SESSION

Motion by Blindauer, seconded by S. Larson, to enter executive session at 11:52 a.m., regarding personnel matters. Exited executive session at 12:25 p.m.

4-H BUILDING

Motion by Blindauer, seconded by P. Larson, to purchase three new toilets to be installed at the 4-H building. All ayes; motion carried.

AMEND MINUTES FROM 7-6-2021 for QUOTE OPENING FOR HIGHWAY

Motion by S. Larson, seconded by Blindauer, to amend minutes from July 6, 2021, that read “Motion by S. Larson, seconded by Weber to accept the quote from Randy Morgan with Midwest Construction and Excavating. All ayes, motion carried.” Motion should have read, “Motion by S. Larson, seconded by Weber to accept the quote from Randy Morgan with Midwest Construction and Excavating for the culverts in the county road and extending the tile on County Drainage Ditch 25, located at T-107-61, between sections 16 and 17 on 402nd Avenue. All ayes, motion carried.”

DRAINAGE DITCH

Motion by P. Larson, seconded by Blindauer, to accept the bid from Midwest Construction and Excavating to clean Long Lake Drainage Ditch from 402nd Avenue West to 232nd Street, at two dollars a foot using laser elevation. All ayes; motion carried.

SUB BOARD APPROVALS

Drainage Board minutes from July 28 and August 11 were reviewed, discussed, and approved.

Planning and Zoning minutes from August 11 were reviewed, discussed, and approved.

REZONING

Motion by P. Larson, seconded by S. Larson, to give approval to move forward with rezoning the commissioner districts with the new census. All ayes; motion carried.

REPORTS AND BILLS

Motion by Blindauer, seconded by P. Larson, to pay the following bills. All ayes; motion carried.

There being no further business before the board, motion by S. Larson, seconded by P. Larson, to adjourn the meeting. Motion carried. The next scheduled meeting will be held on Tuesday, September 7, 2021.

Kami Moody

Sanborn County Auditor

Jeff Ebersdorfer

Chairman of the Board,

Sanborn County