Published August 20, 2021, in Public Notices

The regular meeting of the Woonsocket City Council was called to order by Mayor Richard Reider at 7:00 p.m., Monday, August 9, 2021, with the following members present: Darin Kilcoin, Arin Boschee, Elliot Ohlrogge, Derek Foos and Joel Rassel. John Baysinger was absent. Finance Officer Tara Weber was also present.

Motion by Ohlrogge, seconded by Foos, to approve the agenda. Motion carried.

Motion by Kilcoin, seconded by Rassel, to approve the July 12, 2021, minutes. Motion carried.

Motion by Rassel, seconded by Boschee, to approve the May Financials. Motion carried.

Motion by Foos, seconded by Boschee, to approve the June Financials. Motion carried.

Motion by Rassel, seconded by Foos, to approve the following bills.

Perfect Settings $2,872.76 Pool

South Dakota Association of Rural Water $420.00 Membership

Sanborn Weekly Journal $246.82 Publishing

Santel Communications $257.44 Phone

Express Stop $238.98 Shop

Menards $262.09 Shop

Register of Deeds $60.00 Cemetery Deeds

SPN $6,476.20 New Development

Sanborn County $500.00 Alert Sense

Westendorf Electric $175.72 Parks

WW Tire Service $459.95 Shop

Public Health Lab $28.00 Water

One Call $14.56 Shop

Hawkins Water $5,710.62 Water/Pool

Waste Management $6,116.12 Garbage

NorthWestern Energy $4,848.70 Utilities

Northwest Pipe Fitting $334.95 Shop

Milbank Winwater $700.07 Water Pit

McLeods $199.90 Shop

Honda of Mitchell $65.94 Shop

Express 2 $468.28 Shop

Dakota Pump $770.92 Lift Station

AmeriPride $138.33 Shop

First National Bank $5,590.85 Payroll tax

South Dakota Retirement $1,024.32 Retirement

Department of Revenue $249.49 Sales Tax

OLD BUSINESS

The council discussed the new addition. Digging will begin this week.

The council discussed cars.

The council discussed ideas on how to help with the slipperiness of the jam ball court.

The council discussed information about the issuance of local medical cannabis emailed out by the municipal league.

The Brownfield Site study was tabled until more information was given by Planning District III.

The council discussed streets. Motion by Foos, seconded by Rassel, to approve the second reading of the supplemental budget ordinance.

ORDINANCE 21-05

2021 SUPPLEMENTAL BUDGET ORDINANCE

BE IT ORDAINED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF WOONSOCKET, SANBORN COUNTY, SOUTH DAKOTA, AS FOLLOWS:

SECTION 1: That the following is appropriated to meet the obligations of the municipality, City of Woonsocket, South Dakota:

43100 $20,000.00

Total Appropriations: $20,000.00

SECTION 2: That the following is a summary by fund of the appropriated amounts and the means of finance them:

Second Penny Sales Tax $20,000.00

Total Appropriations: $20,000.00

THIS ORDINANCE SHALL TAKE EFFECT AND BE IN FORCE FROM AND AFTER ITS PASSAGE, APPROVAL AND PUBLICATION.

PASSED AND APPROVED THIS 9th DAY OF August, 2021.

Richard Reider

Mayor

ATTEST:

Tara Weber

Finance Officer

(SEAL)

First Reading: June 14, 2021;

Second Reading: August 9, 2021;

Adopted: August 9, 2021;

Published: August 12, 2021.

The council discussed the upgrades to the campground. Kilcoin is working on specs to put out for bids.

The council discussed a crosswalk. Weber will talk to Mike Kogel about the location.

NEW BUSINESS

The council discussed the budget.

The council discussed the Council seats.

Weber informed the council on how the audit is coming. The audit should be completed by the September meeting.

Motion by Boschee, seconded by Foos, to approve the Quick Claim Deed to Heather Reimer for Lot 4 of North View Loop, North View Addition to the City of Woonsocket, Sanborn County, South Dakota. Motion carried.

With no further information to be discussed, motion by Boschee, seconded by Foos, to adjourn the meeting. The meeting was adjourned at 8:30 p.m.

Richard Reider

Mayor

(SEAL)

Tara Weber

Finance Officer