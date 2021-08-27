By: admin

The Woonsocket Board of Education met in special session on August 19th, 2021, at 3:30 p.m. in the commons of the Woonsocket School. Members attending were: Jason White, Lisa Snedeker, and Jodi Doering (via teleconference). Todd Olinger and Neal Hiemstra were absent. Others attending were Superintendent Rod Weber and Chris Selland. The meeting was called to order at 3:30 p.m.

On a motion by Lisa Snedeker, seconded by Jodi Doering, the Board approved the meeting agenda as presented. Motion carried.

Discussion was held on the American Rescue Plan Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Plan (found on the school’s website along with the School’s Reopening Plan). Discussion was also held on cybersecurity insurance coverage.

Motion was made by Jodi Doering, with a second by Lisa Snedeker, to approve the American Rescue Plan Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Act and grant application for the Woonsocket School. Motion carried. The grant application consists of an allotment of $624,894.00 to be spent with 20 percent ($124,979.00) going towards relearning/reopening activities/supplies and $499,915.00 towards general COVID resources/facilities. The district will discuss plans for an auxiliary gymnasium with the $499,915.00 and summer school with the $124,979.00, but the district has until September 30, 2024, to obligate the funds and until December 10, 2024, to liquidate them, so changes with the plan may be forthcoming.

There being no further business to come before the Board, the August 19th, 2021, special board meeting of the Woonsocket Board of Education was adjourned at 3:42 p.m. on a motion by Lisa Snedeker, with a second by Jodi Doering. Motion carried.

