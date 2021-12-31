Wilma Sonne

Huntsman, Ala.

By:
Published December 31, 2021, in Obituaries

Wilma Sonne, 84, of Huntsville, Ala., and formerly of Mitchell, passed away on Dec 21, 2021, at Windsor House in Huntsville.  

Funeral services were held Tuesday, Dec. 28, at Will Funeral Chapel; visitation was one hour prior.  Burial was in Trinity Lutheran Cemetery. 

Wilma was born at the Wagner hospital on June 23, 1937, to Joseph and Gladys Birger. She was the third child of ten.  She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church. Wilma graduated from Ravinia High School in 1955. She attended South Dakota State University to get her degree in Education, graduating in 1959. She was a teacher and librarian for 33 years at Tripp, Wakonda, Letcher and Plankinton.  

On June 12, 1960, she was united in marriage to Lennis Sonne. They were married for 59 years. 

She enjoyed cooking, sewing, gardening, and going to car shows.

Wilma is survived by her children, Linda (Jerry) Bohlmann, Tim (Tisha) Sonne and Debi (Glenn) Martin; seven grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Lennis; her parents, Joe and Gladys Birger; George and Hannah Sonne; Gordan and Robert Sonne; Thelma O’Donnell; Mike and Edel Duncan; grandson, Brandon Sonne; Norma Sonne; Paul O’Donnell; Paula O’Donnell; Jake Watters; Bill Kieser; Bonnie Birger; Rodney Birger; and Steve Sonne. 

