By: admin

Published December 9, 2022, in Public Notices

MID-DAKOTA RURAL WATER SYSTEM, INC. (MDRWS)

MILLER, S.D.

FURNISHING MEMBRANE

FILTER EQUIPMENT

FOR BACKWASH RECOVERY FACILITY

ADVERTISEMENT FOR PROPOSALS

Proposals for FURNISHING MEMBRANE FILTER EQUIPMENT will be received electronically by 3:00 P.M., central time (local time) on January 17, 2023, at which time the Proposals received will be privately opened and reviewed. Electronic PDF submittal shall be sent by email or other form of transfer to brian.hoellein@barwest.com, and scott.gross@mdrws.com. By end of business on January 20, 2023 one original (wet signatures) hard copy shall be delivered to Mid-Dakota Rural Water System, Inc. at its office, 608 W 14th Street, PO Box 318, Miller, SD 57362-0318.

The Project consists of furnishing and delivering a modular pressure-driven polymeric membrane microfiltration/ultrafiltration system including all related equipment for installation into a proposed backwash recovery facility that will be designed and constructed at the existing MDRWS water treatment plant site in conformance with these Documents. Proposers shall also provide Design Phase and Construction Phase Services as described in the Proposal Documents.

Proposals will be received for a single scope and fee. Proposals shall be on a lump sum basis, with alternate proposal items as indicated in the Proposal Form. This equipment will be purchased by the Owner and provided to a contractor for installation.

The Issuing Office for the Proposal Documents is Bartlett & West, 2921 E. 57th Street, Sioux Falls, South Dakota 57108. Prospective Proposers may examine the Proposal Documents at the Issuing Office on Mondays through Fridays between the hours of 8:00 A.M. and 5:00 P.M. and may obtain copies of the Proposal Documents from the Issuing Office as described below. Proposal Documents may also be examined at the office of Mid-Dakota Rural Water System, Inc., 608 W. 14th Street, Miller, South Dakota 57362 on Mondays through Fridays during regular business hours.

Proposers’ questions and comments relative to these Proposal documents should be submitted to Brian Hoellein at (605) 373-5909 or email brian.hoellein@bartwest.com.

Digital copies of the Proposal Documents are available at www.questcdn.com. Proposal documents may be downloaded by entering the Quest project number 8343441. Please contract Quest CDN.com at 952.233.1632 or info@questcdn.com for assistance. Each Proposer who intends, in good faith, to propose on the project will be provided one paper copy or allowed to download one copy of the drawings and specifications at no charge. A paper copy may be obtained from Bartlett & West at the above address. The date that the Proposal Documents are transmitted by the Issuing Office will be considered the prospective Proposer’s date of receipt of the Proposal Documents. Partial sets of Proposal Documents will not be available from the Issuing Office. Neither Owner nor Engineer will be responsible for full or partial sets of Proposal Documents, including Addenda, if any, obtained from sources other than the Issuing Office.

The Owner reserves the right to waive any informalities or to reject any or all Proposals.

The Proposer is advised that the funding and/or regulatory agency for this project is the South Dakota Department of Agriculture & Natural Resources (SDDANR). Funding is comprised of a combination of Drinking Water State Revolving (SRF) loan, Consolidated grant, and American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) grant. Proposers will be required to meet the requirements outlined by those funding sources.

If a Proposer meets the requirements of MBE/WBE please note in the Proposal information supplied.

All Proposals shall include pricing and data on forms provided by the Engineer.

No Proposer may withdraw their Proposal within 90 days after the actual date of the opening thereof.

Owner: Mid-Dakota

Rural Water System, Inc.

By: Scott Gross

Title: General Manager

Date: November 29, 2022 Published on December 8 and December 15, 2022, at the total approximate cost of $85.00 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com.