By: admin

Published December 9, 2022, in Public Notices

Sanborn County Commissioners met in regular session on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at 9:00 a.m., with Chairman Jeff Ebersdorfer presiding. Present were Steve Larson, Paul Larson, Gary Blindauer, and Rod Weber. Auditor Kami Moody was present, along with Duane Peterson. Motion by Blindauer, seconded by P. Larson, to approve the minutes from the November 1 regular meeting and the November 9 special meeting, as presented. Motion carried.

CITIZEN INPUT

No public was in attendance for input.

BRIDGE LETTING FOR BRIDGE #56-094-010

Bids were opened with a representative present from Brosz Engineering.

J.V. Bailey Co. Inc. – Bond Included – Two Bid Modifications Received Prior to Bid Opening – $709,945.50;

Hollaway Bridge & Culvert Inc. – Bond Included – $490,000.00;

SFC Civil Constructors – Bond Included – $778,853.50;

Project Estimate was $668,686.50.

Motion by Weber, seconded by Blindauer, to award 221st Street Bridge Preservation Project, PCN 08F1, to Hollaway Bridge & Culvert Inc., for the amount of $490,000.00, contingent on the following:

1) Engineer’s bid review and recommendation;

2) SDDOT’s concurrence recommendation.

This project will be performed through the SD BIG Program for 80/20 cost share, with 20 percent being the County’s cost share. Motion carried.

HIGHWAY

Sheri Kogel, Highway Administrative Assistant, met with the board. The County Highway Department still has an opening to be filled. Kogel will check on grants for railroad crossings for county roads. Motion by Weber, seconded by S. Larson, to extend the warranty for the 950K payloader for an additional 24 months. Motion carried. The Commissioners reviewed the township applications that were submitted for the rural access Infrastructure funding. A final decision will be made in January. Motion by Blindauer, seconded by S. Larson, that the Highway Department go to five, eight-hour workdays effective December 5th. Motion carried.

CASEY MILLER, AFLAC

Casey was unable to meet with the board. She has rescheduled for December.

REVIEW HANDBOOK

The Board of Commissioners continues to work through the revision of the personnel handbook.

SDSU EXTENSION AGREEMENT

Motion by S. Larson, seconded by Blindauer, to enter into agreement with the SDSU Extension, for the fiscal year of 2023, for the state Extension Office position for a county share cost of $19,337.47. Motion carried.

OTHER BUSINESS BROUGHT BEFORE THE BOARD

Drainage Board minutes from November 16 were reviewed, discussed, and approved.

Motion by P. Larson, seconded by Weber, to approve the longevity pay for 2022, to be paid out the first Friday of December. Motion carried.

Wage increases for 2023 were discussed.

REPORTS AND BILLS

Motion by Blindauer, seconded by Weber, to pay the following bills. Motion carried.

Central Electric, Utilities $241.85

First National Bank of Omaha, Supplies $39.60

Santel Communications, Utilities $852.96

Tech Solutions, Utilities $3,242.00

South Dakota Association of County Officials, Monthly Remittance $104.00

State Treasurer, Monthly Remittance $55,670.16

Avera Health Plan, Insurance $19,458.76

AFLAC, Insurance $1,063.65

AFLAC, Insurance $231.74

South Dakota Retirement System, Retirement $8,875.34

Delta Dental, Insurance $605.70

Small Business, Insurance $51.00

Sanborn County Treasurer, Taxes in Trust $70.00

BEAM, Insurance $236.88

Cincinnati Insurance Co., Insurance $512.81

EMC National Life Company, Insurance $384.80

Colonial Life, Insurance $126.30

First National Bank, Tax Liability $14,989.29

First National Bank of Omaha, Direct Deposit Fee $27.56

HRMC, Employee Garnishment $319.18

Division of Child Support, Employee Child Support $283.50

Accounts Management, Employee Garnishment $43.50

First National Bank, Insurance $2,201.63

Artesian Fire Department, Election Rent $100.00

Letcher City, Election Rent $100.00

Woonsocket Community Center, Election Rent $100.00

Election Workers, Salary and Travel $3,024.94

Towns/Townships/Schools/Cities, Monthly Remittance $1,284,607.58

A-OX Welding, Supplies $177.79

Amazon SYNCB, Supplies $155.81

ARAMARK, Supplies $131.46

Artesian City, Fire Extinguisher Maintenance $71.35

AT&T Mobility, Utilities $60.37

Avera Queen of Peace, Blood Alcohol Test – J. Weigand and C. Kuper $260.00

Beadle County Sheriff, Jail Fees – S. Standefer $240.00

Broz Equipment Inc., Services and Fees $27,092.50

Alex Burkel, Hotel and Travel $20.00

Butler Equipment County, Equipment $8,516.82

Central Electric Co-op, Repairs $367.96

City of Woonsocket, Utilities $84.71

Dawson Construction Inc., Garbage $261.96

Express 2, Fuel $486.07

Forestburg Farmers Elevator Co., Fuel $8,524.95

Marla Feistner, Hotel and Conference $586.97

First National Bank of Omaha, Supplies $111.91

Gillund / JD Dist. Co. Inc., Supplies $280.00

GrowMark Inc., Supplies $738.10

John Deere Financial, Supplies $26.62

KO’S Pro Service, Supplies & Repairs $172.14

Heath Larson, Hotel and Conference $20.00

Mcleods Printing & Supply, Supplies $195.00

Menards, Supplies $898.45

Midwest Fire Safety, Services and Fees $664.00

NorthWestern Energy, Utilities $1,114.60

National Public Safety Information Bureau, Subscription $159.00

Office Peeps, Supplies $702.41

Petty Cash, Petty Cash Supply $100.00

Pharmchem Inc., Drug Patch Testing $125.80

Pheasantland Industries, Garmen, Supplies $1,509.69

Premier Equipment, Repairs $935.33

Quadient Finance USA INC, Postage $165.30

Radar Shop, Recertification Radar Units $448.00

Ramkota Hotel – Pierre, Workshop $101.00

Sanborn County Ambulance, Meals $33.56

Santel Communications, Utilities $289.66

South Dakota Association of County Commissioners, Membership Dues $1,300.00

South Dakota Association of County Officials, Monthly Remittance $710.34

Sanborn Weekly Journal, Publishing $1,240.34

David Swenson, Hotel and Conference $586.97

Waste Management, Utilities $241.42

Wheelco, Supplies $633.42

Woony Foods, Supplies $222.27

Xcel Energy, Utilities $35.09

There being no further business before the board, motion by Weber, seconded by S. Larson, to adjourn the meeting at 12:31 p.m. Motion carried. The next regular scheduled meeting will be held on December 6, 2022.

Kami Moody

Sanborn County Auditor

Jeff Ebersdorfer

Chairman of the Board,

Sanborn County

Published once on December 8, 2022, at the total approximate cost of $81.00 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com.