By: admin

Published June 24, 2022, in Obituaries

At “Clay” Gregg, 75, of Letcher, died Jan. 15, 2022, at his home.

Clay’s celebration of life will be held on Saturday, June 25, at the Gregg residence in Letcher at 1:30 p.m.

Clay was born March 1, 1946.

In Miami Beach, Fla., Clay spent much of his life exploring, hunting and fishing in the Everglades and waters surrounding the Florida coast. He was a loving husband, proud Vietnam veteran, man of his word, gator whisperer, Ford man, comedian of dry humor, friend to all he met, genuine, awesome neighbor and all-around great guy.

Clay is survived by his wife, Cindy; children, Angela, April, Matthew and Shari; and his sister, Beverly.

He was preceded in death by his son, Adam; parents, At and Gloria Bacon; six brothers; and one sister.

Please plant a tree in his memory.