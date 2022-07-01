By: admin

Published July 1, 2022, in Obituaries

Shirley Bauder, 79, of Mitchell, passed away peacefully under home hospice care, surrounded by family on Friday, June 17, 2022.

Funeral services were Friday, June 24, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Mitchell. Burial was in Graceland Cemetery. Visitation was Thursday at Trinity Lutheran with a prayer service.

Shirley Mae McCord was born Sept. 5, 1942, to Charles and Ellen (Larson) McCord in Woonsocket, where she grew up and graduated from Woonsocket High School in 1960. After high school, Shirley attended Sioux Valley Hospital School of Nursing, graduating in 1963. She worked as a Registered Nurse at St. Joseph’s Hospital, now Avera Queen of Peace Hospital, retiring after over 42 years of service. Shirley was united in marriage to Lloyd E. Bauder on Oct. 26, 1969 at Bethany Lutheran Church in Woonsocket.

Shirley is survived by her husband, Lloyd; children, Deb (Chris) Subotnik of Kirkland, Wash., Jim (Barb) Bauder of Mitchell, and Dawn (Andy) Rausch of Minneapolis, Minn.; seven grandchildren; sisters, Mary (Bernard) Baysinger of Woonsocket and Janet Bauder of Scotland, S.D.; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brother-in-law, Gary (Janet) Bauder.

Arrangements were made by Bittner Funeral Chapel.