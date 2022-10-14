By: admin

Published October 14, 2022, in Obituaries

Bradley Lynn Bennett, 53, of Gilbert, Ariz., passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022.

A celebration of life reception will be held on Oct. 22 at 4 p.m. at the Woonsocket Community Center.

Brad was an avid motorcyclist and talented entrepreneur. His last motorcycle ride was with his Hamster buddies in Sturgis early in August. Sturgis was one of his favorite annual riding trips. He also flew his plane on that trip for the last time, his most recent beloved hobby. Ever since he was a kid, he always had the need for speed. Another passion of his was pheasant hunting. It was pure joy for him to be able to take his son with him every year for pheasant hunting on the family farm.

Brad had a tremendous circle of friends and business associates. Most of his business associates would tell you that they considered Brad a close friend. Friends were always seeking Brad’s advice on various personal and business endeavors. Brad did very well for himself. He was a simple man that earned all of his success. He was a jack of all trades, skillful in architecture, real estate, property management, and business in general. He was a great father, always teaching his four kids about working hard and to earn their keep. He loved swimming with his kids and bonding during spaghetti and taco dinners. Brad was best known for his sarcastic wit, fierce determination, and remarkable business sense.

He is survived by his life partner, Kristina, and his four children, Alexa, Cade, Farrah and Jaden of Gilbert, Ariz.; his sister, Kim of Sioux Falls; his brother, Dave of Gilbert, Ariz.; and his parents, Jean and Lynn of Sioux Falls.