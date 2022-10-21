RONNY KOPFMANN

Alpena

By:
Published October 21, 2022, in Obituaries

Ronny L. Kopfmann, 69, of Alpena, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022.

His memorial service will be held on Saturday, Oct. 22, at 10:30 a.m. at the Alpena Community Center in Alpena. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service on Saturday morning at the community center. Visit www.welterfuneralhome.com.

Ronny Lee Kopfmann was born on Feb. 11, 1953, in Alpena to parents Ernest and Marie (Pedersen) Kopfmann. Ronny attended Alpena schools, graduating in 1971. He married Linda Longcor in Alpena on June 18, 1972. Ronny and Linda lived on the family farm, raising their family. 

Ronny was an outdoorsman and enjoyed camping, hunting and fishing. Watching his horses was also a favorite pastime of his. He also enjoyed racing for many years. He loved his trips to Deadwood with friends and family. He enjoyed landscaping around the farm and his coffee meetings with the guys at the Alpena Co-op. Ronny had served as a county commissioner for Jerauld County since 2003. Spending time with his grandkids and great-grandkid was very important to him.

Ronny is survived by his wife, Linda of Alpena; children, Chad (Crystal) Kopfmann of Wessington Springs, Jill (Scott) Larson of Woonsocket and Jennifer (Wes) Anderson of Woonsocket; five grandchildren; and one great-granddaughter; two step-grandchildren; four brothers, Lawrence (Karen) Kopfmann of Alpena, Ivan Kopfmann of Alpena, Darwin (Terri) Kopfmann of Custer, and Paul (Ina) Kopfmann of Alpena; four sisters, Eldora Hasz, Vera Salter, Kathryn Larsen, all of Wessington Springs, and Doris Jager of Mitchell; brother-in-law, Ken Madsen of Huron; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Ordell; sister, Marwell (in infancy); sister, Esther Madsen; and his nephew, Stacey Kopfmann.

