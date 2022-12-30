Dawn Grosz

Mitchell

By:
Published December 30, 2022, in Obituaries

Dawn Grosz, 63, of Mitchell, passed away Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, at Avera Queen of Peace Hospital in Mitchell under hospice care. 

Visitation will be Saturday, Dec. 31, from 10-11:30 a.m. at Bittner Funeral Chapel. Burial will be at West Lawn Cemetery in Letcher. Arrangements were by Bittner Funeral Chapel.

Dawn Denise Edwards was born on March 15, 1959, in Mitchell to Lyle and Faye (Mack) Edwards.  She was the youngest of four children.

Dawn attended her school years at Letcher Public School in Letcher. She graduated from Letcher High School in 1977.

After high school, she worked at Terry Greene’s Propane Company in Letcher as a bookkeeper, and she worked at ABC Enterprises in Letcher as well. She also clerked auction sales for Tim Evers Auction Company out of Letcher, cleaned houses, and sold Avon.

She married Myron Grosz at the Congregational Church in Letcher on June 4, 1988. Myron and Dawn made their home on a farm outside of Mitchell, later moving to their home in Mitchell in 2008.

Dawn is survived by her husband, Myron; sister, Debbie (Ray) Lee of Mountainview, Wyo.; brother, Lanning (Jerri) Edwards of Mitchell; brothers-in-law, Morris Grosz and Paul (Terry) Grosz; and one sister-in-law, Janet (Bert) Manchester; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Lyle and Faye; sister, Patty; mother- and father-in-law, Gilbert and Fern Grosz; and brother-in-law, Bruce Hildebrand.

All memorials will be sent to St. Jude’s Hospital.

