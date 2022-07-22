DENNIS KINGSBURY

Volin

By:
Published July 22, 2022, in Obituaries

Dennis Kingsbury, 69, of Volin, passed away on July 14, 2022, at the Pioneer Memorial Nursing Home in Viborg.

A memorial service was held Tuesday, July 19, at the Hansen Funeral Home in Vermillion with visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial followed in the Bluffview Cemetery in Vermillion.

Dennis Arvin Kingsbury was born in Mitchell on Sept. 23, 1952, to Arvin and Donna (Goudy) Kingsbury. Dennis attended and graduated from Letcher High School. He attended Mitchell Technical University and graduated with a degree in culinary arts. Later in his career, he was accepted into the Colorado-Wyoming Chef’s Cuisine Association.  

Dennis was united in marriage to Nita (Gaston) Kingsbury on Aug. 12, 1973, and they had two children, Shawna and Shane. Dennis was united in marriage to Barb (Gerhardt) Kingsbury on June 16, 2000, adding three stepchildren to his family.     

Dennis had many hobbies, but his true passion in life was cooking. Dennis’ career took him many interesting places.  

Dennis is survived by hischildren, Shawna (Thad) Baysinger of Forestburg and Shane (Kristeen) Kingsbury of Lennox; stepdaughter, Sarah (Jeff Nagl) Ewing of Sioux Falls; two brothers, Randy (Carmen) Kingsbury of Littleton, Colo., and Kevin (Lynette) Kingsbury of Letcher; eight grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.

Dennis was preceded in death by his wife, Barb; parents; brother, Kurt; stepson, Jim; son-in-law, Bill; and niece, Tanna.  

