Published January 7, 2022, in Obituaries

Donald W. Jones age 86, of Mitchell, died Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, at Avera Queen of Peace Hospital in Mitchell.

Memorial services will be 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, at the Will Funeral Chapel. A Moose Tribute of Service will be prior to the memorial service. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 7, at the Will Funeral Chapel.

Donald W. Jones, son of Lloyd D. and Marie (Peterson) Jones, was born July 14, 1935 on a farm in rural Fedora, SD. He attended Jones Country School and Fedora Grade School. Don graduated from Fedora High School in 1954. After his schooling, Don was employed at Farmer’s Union in Fedora.

Don was united in marriage with Jeanette Kramer on Dec. 31, 1956, in Pipestone, Minn. After their marriage, Don was employed in factories in Hawarden, Iowa, and St. Charles, Ill. The couple returned to South Dakota where he was employed as a farmhand on farms near Woonsocket, Forestburg, and Mitchell.

In the mid 1960’s Don began his career with United Building Centers (UBC) as a yardman and delivering building supplies. He retired as a salesman at UBC in 2001 after 35 years of service with the company. In his retirement, Don worked at Lakeview Municipal Golf Course.

Don and Jeanette enjoyed bowling, golfing and playing darts.

Don was a member of the Loomis Congregational Church and the Moose Lodge.

Grateful for having shared his life are his wife of 65 years, Jeanette Jones, of Mitchell; four children, Joni (Marvin) Thome, of Mitchell, Julie (Dwight) Beukelman, of Brookings, Pam (Terry) Gordon, of Sioux Falls, and Don Jones Jr., of Sioux Falls; eight grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; a brother, Larry (Maria) Jones of Madison; two sisters, Jessie Garness of Mitchell and Karen Bunker of Mitchell; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; four brothers, Paul, Lloyd, Jack and Kenneth in infancy; and two sisters, Rita and Marjorie.