By: admin

Published January 7, 2022, in Obituaries

Ronnie Ehlers, 64, of White Lake, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls. There will be no funeral service per Ronnie’s request. Arrangements are by Bittner Funeral Chapel.

Ronnie Ehlers was born on July 5, 1957, in Mitchell, to Donald and Joyce (Campbell) Ehlers. He grew up on the family farm and attended White Lake School. Ronnie moved into White Lake in 1983 and found joy and peace in his fruit trees, gardens, and manicured lawns.

Ronnie also loved to see pheasant hunting season come around each fall. He built a strong pheasant cleaning business, and looked forward to reconnecting with old friends each year.

Ronnie spent his life dedicated to 4-H. He enjoyed helping the club members prepare their Achievement Day entries. He helped with everything from chickens to cattle.

Ronnie is survived by his siblings, Russ Ehlers, Bonny (Terry) Warnke, John (Kim) Ehlers, and Suzie Letcher, all of White Lake, Fay DeBoer of Letcher, Wanda (Wayne) Hohn of Mitchell, and David (Denise) Ehlers of Newcastle, Wyo.; sister-in-law, Jennifer (Gary) Chance of Letcher; and special friends, the Chapman family, Audrey, Laban, and Trinity.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Gary, Wayne, Donnie, and Jim; nephew, Wes Hohn; nieces, Stacy Ehlers and Amy DeBoer; and brothers-in-law, Bob Letcher and LeRoy Sperlich.