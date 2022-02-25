By: admin

Published February 25, 2022, in Obituaries

Kathryn Francis Kothe, 88, of Mitchell, formerly of Fedora, passed away on Feb. 17, 2022, at the Avera Brady Care Center in Mitchell.

Mass of Christian Burial was held at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 23, at the St. Agatha Catholic Church in Howard. Interment followed at the St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Howard. Visitation with family present was Tuesday, Feb. 22, at the church with a scripture service.

Kathryn Francis Kommes was born on April 20, 1933, to Mathias “Matt” and Sarah “Sadie” (Esser) Kommes on the family farm south of Howard. She attended St. Agatha grade school and high school. After graduating from high school, she worked for Northwestern Bell as a telephone operator in Howard. On Feb. 19, 1957, she married LaVerne Kothe at St. Agatha. To this union, three children were born. LaVerne and Kathryn made their home north of Fedora, where they lived for 61 years.

She was active in her community and church, serving on many committees, as a religion teacher and as a 4-H leader for the Happy Pals 4-H club. After her family was raised, she was employed by the Miner County Sheriff’s office as a dispatcher. She retired in November 2003.

Kathryn loved to knit, crochet, quilt, bake and read. She was known for her angel food cakes. She always had a large garden and enjoyed sharing the harvest.

Kathryn is survived by her husband, LaVerne; daughters, Diane (Merle) Bechen and Donna (Ted) DeLoy; 11 grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brother, Ralph (Sharon) Kommes; sister, Mary Ann Olson; and sister-in-law, Sharon Kommes.

She was preceded in death by her parents; son, David; and brothers, Leo, Merle and Alan.