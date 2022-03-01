By: admin

Published March 11, 2022, in Public Notices

Mark Chada called the meeting to order with Angie Larson, Sean Gromer, and Angie Meier in attendance.

A motion was made by Gromer, seconded by Larson, carried, to approve February 21st, 2022, minutes as read.

A motion was made by Larson, seconded by Gromer, carried, to approve the financials as presented.

Old Business:

The Board went over the monthly water sample report.

The Town of Letcher is having an Internal Control Review. Meier met with R. Schnabel with Legislative Audit. She has compiled information that he has taken and has met with him at the Finance Office. R. Schnabel will be in contact with the Board once he is done going through the information and is finished with the Internal Control Review.

New Business:

Discussion was held on updating water meters after talking with MinWater and the price increase they will be having with the water meters. A motion was made by Larson, seconded by Gromer, carried, to approve to use the CLFRF funds to purchase Quantity 80 water meters for the Town of Letcher. Meier will call MinWater and order the water meters.

Discussion was held on the Equalization Meeting. The meeting is scheduled for Monday, March 21st, 2022, at the finance office at 7:00 p.m.

Discussion was held on the Municipal Election.

Notice is hereby given that no Municipal Election will be held on the 12th day of April 2022, for the Town of Letcher, South Dakota.

The election for which public notice was given has been cancelled because valid certificates of nomination in the office of the Finance Officer for the following positions have been filed:

Mark Chada, Board/Trustee Member – Three-Year Term.

A motion was made by Larson, seconded by Gromer, carried, to approve the following claims for payment:

General AND WATER/SEWER: USDA – $156.00 – Water Tower Loan Payment, On-Site – $92.65 – Grounds – Security, Letcher Fireman’s Reserve – $2,100.00 – Annual Dues, NorthWestern Energy – $1,304.26 – Utilities Electric: Ball Park – $24.06, Rossy Park – $25.69, Community Center/Fire Hall – $193.93, Lagoon – $15.00, Street Lights – $798.60, Lift station – $56.81, Water Valve – $10.49, and Water Plant – $179.68, United States Treasury – $535.37 – Payroll Expenses, Angie Meier – $291.78 – Payroll – Finance Officer, Ed Hoffman – $873.00 – Water Sample, Reimbursement for Continuing Ed.: Hotel – $205.50, Mileage – 200 miles at $0.585, and Reimbursement for postage for mailing water sample – $20.40, Faye Blindauer – $170.85 – Custodian Wages – January and February, Michael Hoffman – $83.11 – Payroll Meter Reader, Sean Gromer – $554.10 – Payroll Maintenance Worker.

The next board meeting will be held on March 21st, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. at the Town Office.

Angie Meier

Finance Officer