By: admin

Published September 2, 2022, in Public Notices

Mayor Mark Chada called the meeting to order with Sean Gromer and Angie Meier in attendance.

A motion was made by Gromer, seconded by Chada, carried, to approve the July 25th, 2022, minutes as read.

A motion was made by Gromer, seconded by Chada, carried, to approve the financials as presented.

Old Business:

Discussion was held on the water sample report.

The Board received the South Dakota Department of Agriculture & Natural Resources Drinking Water Award Certificate.

New Business:

Discussion was held on the CorInsurance renewal. Board members went over the information.

Discussion was held on looking at opening the restrooms at Rossy Park. They will be left closed for the remainder of the summer, and the Board will look at opening them the summer of 2023.

Discussion was held on the Budget for 2023. Larson was absent at this meeting. The Board will wait to approve it until she can look over and approve it at the next meeting.

A motion was made by Gromer, seconded by Chada, carried, to approve the following claims for payment:

General and Water/Sewer: C&B Operations – $112.25 – Supplies, CNA Surety – $825.00 – professional dues – bond, Miedema Sanitation – $60.00 – garbage removal, NorthWestern Energy – $249.76 – Ballpark – Electricity, Runnings – $358.45 – Supplies, Sanborn Weekly Journal – $27.16 – advertising, Santel Communications – $237.11 – Internet/Phone: Office Phone – $30.39, Office Internet – $80.50, Community Center Phone – $25.17, Community Center Internet – $55.00, Lift station Phone – $46.05, Angie Meier – $435.90 – wages – finance officer, Sean Gromer – $1,108.20 – wages/spraying mosquitos, Ed Hoffman – $530.10 – wages – water superintendent, CorInsurance – $11,395.00 – insurance renewal, Michael Hoffman – $83.11 – wages – water meter.

The next board meeting will be held on August 24th, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. at the Town Office.

Angie Meier

Finance Officer

Published once on September 1, 2022, at the total approximate cost of $25.50 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com.