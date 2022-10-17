Letcher Town Board proceedings

October 17th, 2022

By:
Published November 11, 2022, in Public Notices

Mayor Mark Chada called the meeting to order with Angie Larson, Sean Gromer, and Angie Meier in attendance. E. Hoffman also attended the meeting. 

A motion was made by Gromer, seconded by Larson, carried, to approve October 3rd, 2022, minutes as read.

A motion was made by Larson, seconded by Gromer, carried, to approve the financials as presented.

Old Business:

Discussion was held on the renewal options for Wellmark Blue Cross Blue Shield. There will be a meeting with Nancy Fradet about different options at a later time. 

Discussion was held on the resolution and the adoption of the Sanborn County Hazard Mitigation Plan. A motion was made by Chada, seconded by Larson, carried, to approve the Resolution for the Sanborn County Hazard Mitigation Plan. The resolution was adopted on this 3rd day of October 2022. 

New Business:

Discussion was held on the blading of the streets.  

Trunk or Treat will take place on October 30th at the ballpark at 5 p.m. 

A motion was made by Gromer, seconded by Larson, carried, to approve the following claims for payment:

General AND WATER/SEWER: Sanborn Weekly Journal – $4,347.76 – Advertising, Miedema Sanitation – $20.00 – Utiities – Garbage Removal, CorTrust Bank – $5,157.48 – Equipment Payment – Snow Plow, Davison Rural Water – $2,544.00 – Water Used.  

The next board meeting will be held on November 7th, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. at the Town Office. 

Angie Meier

Finance Officer 

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Woonsocket
    November 12, 2022, 9:32 am
    Mostly cloudy
    16°F
    real feel: 5°F
    humidity: 84%
    wind speed: 9 mph NNW
    wind gusts: 18 mph
     

  • Upcoming Events

    November 2022
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    October 30, 2022 October 31, 2022 November 1, 2022 November 2, 2022 November 3, 2022 November 4, 2022 November 5, 2022
    November 6, 2022 November 7, 2022 November 8, 2022 November 9, 2022 November 10, 2022 November 11, 2022 November 12, 2022
    November 13, 2022 November 14, 2022 November 15, 2022 November 16, 2022 November 17, 2022 November 18, 2022 November 19, 2022
    November 20, 2022 November 21, 2022 November 22, 2022 November 23, 2022 November 24, 2022 November 25, 2022 November 26, 2022
    November 27, 2022 November 28, 2022 November 29, 2022 November 30, 2022 December 1, 2022 December 2, 2022 December 3, 2022

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 