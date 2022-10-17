By: admin

Published November 11, 2022, in Public Notices

Mayor Mark Chada called the meeting to order with Angie Larson, Sean Gromer, and Angie Meier in attendance. E. Hoffman also attended the meeting.

A motion was made by Gromer, seconded by Larson, carried, to approve October 3rd, 2022, minutes as read.

A motion was made by Larson, seconded by Gromer, carried, to approve the financials as presented.

Old Business:

Discussion was held on the renewal options for Wellmark Blue Cross Blue Shield. There will be a meeting with Nancy Fradet about different options at a later time.

Discussion was held on the resolution and the adoption of the Sanborn County Hazard Mitigation Plan. A motion was made by Chada, seconded by Larson, carried, to approve the Resolution for the Sanborn County Hazard Mitigation Plan. The resolution was adopted on this 3rd day of October 2022.

New Business:

Discussion was held on the blading of the streets.

Trunk or Treat will take place on October 30th at the ballpark at 5 p.m.

A motion was made by Gromer, seconded by Larson, carried, to approve the following claims for payment:

General AND WATER/SEWER: Sanborn Weekly Journal – $4,347.76 – Advertising, Miedema Sanitation – $20.00 – Utiities – Garbage Removal, CorTrust Bank – $5,157.48 – Equipment Payment – Snow Plow, Davison Rural Water – $2,544.00 – Water Used.

The next board meeting will be held on November 7th, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. at the Town Office.

Angie Meier

Finance Officer