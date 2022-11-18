By: admin

Published November 18, 2022, in Public Notices

The regular meeting of the Woonsocket City Council was called to order by Mayor Richard Reider at 7:00 p.m. Monday, October 10, 2022, with the following members present: Arin Boschee, Derek Foos, Joel Rassel, Darin Kilcoin, Brandon Goergen and John Baysinger. Finance Officer Tara Weber was also present.

Motion by Rassel, seconded by Goergen, to approve the agenda. Motion carried.

Motion by Goergen, seconded by Boschee, to approve the Financial Statement. Motion carried.

Motion by Rassel, seconded by D. Foos, to approve the following bills.

Northwest Pipe Fitting $709.32 Shop

NorthWestern Energy $9,336.10 Utilities

MC&R Pool $2,135.55 Pool

Mitchell Concrete Products $840.00 Streets

Menards $347.54 Shop

Local Lumber $47.99 Shop

Hawkins Water Treatment $552.11 Water

Farnams $80.99 Shop

Express Stop $75.67 Shop

Express 2 $1,061.03 Shop

Doug’s Custom Paint $80.99 Parks

D&L Service $350.00 Shop

Woonsocket Community Club $300.00 Cleanup

Santel Communications $339.90 Internet/Phone

TC Enterprises $138.20 Shop

Waste Management $5,247.02 Garbage

South Dakota Federal Property $6,000.00 Parks/Generators

Runnings Supply $19.98 Shop

AmeriPride $180.86 Shop

First National Bank $2,407.89 Payroll Tax

Department of Revenue $192.78 Sales Tax

Sanborn Weekly Journal $257.25 Publishing

Lynn Klaas met with the council to discuss a pickleball court. The council agreed to purchase the needed equipment to establish a pickleball court by the east campground.

OLD BUSINESS

The Council discussed the progress of the cleanup effort.

The Council discussed getting cameras set up around Lake Prior/campgrounds and parks.

The council reviewed a quote by Clark Paving to complete some concrete work. Motion by D. Foos, seconded by Kilcoin, to accept the quote for $4,700.00.

Ordinance update was tabled.

The council discussed barking dogs in town.

The council discussed a discretionary formula for the City of Woonsocket. Weber will contact the city’s attorney.

Motion by Rassel, seconded by Baysinger, to approve the second reading of the 2023 Appropriation Budget. Motion carried.

NEW BUSINESS

The council reviewed a quote given by Clark Paving for paving some streets. The quote was for $94,616.58. Due to the timing of the year, this project will not get done.

Motion by D. Foos, seconded by Rassel, to approve a temporary liquor license transfer for Dakota Roadhouse to the Community Center for the Ducks Unlimited Banquet on October 17, 2022. Motion carried.

Motion by Kilcoin, seconded by D. Foos, to approve the resolution for the Sanborn County Mitigation Plan. Motion carried.

With no further business to be discussed, motion by Boschee, seconded by Baysinger to adjourn the meeting. The meeting was adjourned at 9:10 p.m.

Richard Reider

Mayor

SEAL:

Tara Weber

Finance Officer