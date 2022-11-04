Marjorie Wiese

Mitchell

By:
Published November 4, 2022, in Obituaries

Marjorie Evelyn Wiese, 99, of Mitchell, formerly of Fedora, passed away on Oct. 28, 2022, at Firesteel Healthcare Center in Mitchell. 

Funeral services were held Monday, Oct. 31, at Willoughby Funeral Home. Burial followed at Graceland Cemetery in Howard. Visitation was one hour prior to services.

Marjorie Evelyn Wiese was born on Nov. 16, 1922, in rural Fedora. Marjorie was married to George LeRoy Wiese on Jan. 15, 1955, at Pipestone, Minn. The couple lived on a farm northwest of Fedora. Marjorie enjoyed traveling with George throughout the country.

Marjorie was an active member of Endeavor Presbyterian Church, Fedora. She loved being out on the farm. After George passed away in 2003, Marjorie continued living on the farm. She later lived with her daughter, Marilyn, due to her daughter’s health problems.  Marjorie was the sexton of Fedora City Cemetery for many years. She enjoyed the country and relative get-togethers. A few years after Marilyn passed away in 2013, Marjorie moved to Firesteel Healthcare Center, Mitchell.

Marjorie is survived by her son, John Wiese of Spencer.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, George LeRoy Wiese; daughter, Marilyn Wiese; two infant sons; and ten siblings.

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Woonsocket
    November 6, 2022, 4:13 am
    Mostly cloudy
    44°F
    real feel: 37°F
    humidity: 43%
    wind speed: 11 mph WNW
    wind gusts: 18 mph
     

  • Upcoming Events

    November 2022
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    October 30, 2022 October 31, 2022 November 1, 2022 November 2, 2022 November 3, 2022 November 4, 2022 November 5, 2022
    November 6, 2022 November 7, 2022 November 8, 2022 November 9, 2022 November 10, 2022 November 11, 2022 November 12, 2022
    November 13, 2022 November 14, 2022 November 15, 2022 November 16, 2022 November 17, 2022 November 18, 2022 November 19, 2022
    November 20, 2022 November 21, 2022 November 22, 2022 November 23, 2022 November 24, 2022 November 25, 2022 November 26, 2022
    November 27, 2022 November 28, 2022 November 29, 2022 November 30, 2022 December 1, 2022 December 2, 2022 December 3, 2022

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 