Published November 4, 2022, in Obituaries

Marjorie Evelyn Wiese, 99, of Mitchell, formerly of Fedora, passed away on Oct. 28, 2022, at Firesteel Healthcare Center in Mitchell.

Funeral services were held Monday, Oct. 31, at Willoughby Funeral Home. Burial followed at Graceland Cemetery in Howard. Visitation was one hour prior to services.

Marjorie Evelyn Wiese was born on Nov. 16, 1922, in rural Fedora. Marjorie was married to George LeRoy Wiese on Jan. 15, 1955, at Pipestone, Minn. The couple lived on a farm northwest of Fedora. Marjorie enjoyed traveling with George throughout the country.

Marjorie was an active member of Endeavor Presbyterian Church, Fedora. She loved being out on the farm. After George passed away in 2003, Marjorie continued living on the farm. She later lived with her daughter, Marilyn, due to her daughter’s health problems. Marjorie was the sexton of Fedora City Cemetery for many years. She enjoyed the country and relative get-togethers. A few years after Marilyn passed away in 2013, Marjorie moved to Firesteel Healthcare Center, Mitchell.

Marjorie is survived by her son, John Wiese of Spencer.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, George LeRoy Wiese; daughter, Marilyn Wiese; two infant sons; and ten siblings.