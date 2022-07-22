By: admin

Published July 22, 2022, in Public Notices

Sanborn County announces the Discretionary Formula Resolution 20-09 and 20-10 that were adopted on July 7, 2020, and amended on July 20, 2021, has been repealed. This will become effective August 9, 2022 in relation to the 2023 assessment value for taxes payable 2024. This action removes the Discretionary Formula from all new construction in Sanborn County. Any new assessments for 2023 will not qualify for the Discretionary Formula, as it has been repealed. Properties currently receiving the Discretionary Formula will be allowed to complete the five-year reduction plan already in place.

