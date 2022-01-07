NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Published January 7, 2022, in Public Notices

STATE OF SOUTH DAKOTA         )

  :SS

COUNTY OF SANBORN         )IN CIRCUIT COURT

THIRD JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

In the Matter of the Estate of       )

JASON NURNBERG,       )

Deceased.       )

55PRO21-000008

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NOTICE IS GIVEN, that on December 28, 2021, Russ Nurnberg, whose address is 1222 23rd St., NE, Watertown, South Dakota, 57201, was appointed as personal representative of the estate of Jason Nurnberg, deceased.

Creditors of decedent must file their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this notice or their claims may be barred.

Claims may be filed with the personal representative or may be filed with the Clerk, and a copy of the claim mailed to the personal representative.

Dated this 29th day of December, 2021.

RUSS NURNBERG

1222 23rd St., NE

Watertown, SD 57201

Ph. (605) 956-0492

JACOB D. DAWSON

Lammers, Kleibacker & Dawson, LLP

108 N. Egan Ave., PO Box 45

Madison, SD 57042

Ph. (605) 256-6677

