STATE OF SOUTH DAKOTA :

:SS

COUNTY OF SANBORN :

IN CIRCUIT COURT

THIRD JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE

OF JAMES A. SPELBRING,

DECEASED.

55PRO22-4

REAL PROPERTY FOR SALE

ESTATE OF JAMES A. SPELBRING

Property #1: Lots Five (5) and Six (6), and the East Half (E1/2) of Lot Seven (7), Block Seventeen (17), of Forestburg Junction in the Village of Forestburg, Sanborn County, South Dakota.

Property #2: Lots Ten (10) thru Twelve (12) inclusive, Block Thirteen (13), Forestburg Jct., Sanborn County, South Dakota subject to easements and reservations of record.

Property #1 contains a home with shed/workshop with the physical address of 221 W. Corliss Ave., Forestburg, SD 57314. Property #2 consists of vacant lots to be sold as a group.

Both properties will be sold by sealed bids. All bids to be submitted on official bid forms containing complete terms of sale. Sealed bids shall be accepted until 5:00 p.m. on October 24, 2022. Additional information and official bid forms can be obtained from Larson Law PC, Att: Jessica Hegge, 131 S. Main St., Chamberlain, SD 57325 or by calling (605)234-2222.

The Personal Representatives reserve the right to reject any or all bids and to accept bids containing minor deviations from format or clerical omissions, where the acceptance would be in the best interest of the estate.

Dated September 29, 2022.

/s/ Jessica Hegge

Jessica Hegge

Larson Law PC

PO Box 131 – 131 S. Main

Chamberlain, SD 57325

605.234.2222

Attorney for the Estate

Published on October 6 and October 13, 2022