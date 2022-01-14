By: admin

Published January 14, 2022, in Obituaries

Sally Olson, 88, of Letcher, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, at her home.

A memorial service was held Monday, Jan. 10, at the Letcher Community Church, visitation was one hour prior. Burial will be in Westlawn Cemetery at a later date.

Sally was born Jan. 1, 1934, the first baby of the year in Sioux City, Iowa, to Edward and Gayle Ryan. She moved to South Dakota when she was ten years old and lived in Huron, Mitchell, Artesian, Woonsocket, and finally Letcher.

Sally married Clarence Olson on June 1, 1951, in Artesian. They made their home in Letcher and moved into the house they built in 1958. They were blessed with four children.

When first married, Sal worked at the Brig in Mitchell; she later sold Avon, and then worked at Johnson’s Furniture Store and Buches in Mitchell. She opened Sal’s Drive Inn in 1983 knowing it would be a success and successful it was. After selling the Drive Inn, she and Clarence started Sal’s Country Crafts. She was great at sales and could talk you into buying almost anything.

Sally is survived by her husband of 70 years, Clarence of Letcher; daughters, Marlene Hoffman of Letcher and Linda (Todd) Francis of Mitchell; grandchildren, Eddie (Tiffany) Hoffman of Letcher, Missy Hobaugh of Letcher, Aaron (Angela) Olson of Wolsey, Andrea (Dan) Timblin of Mitchell, Sara (Dave) O’Connor of Mitchell, Amy (Cody) Poppen of Howard, Stephanie (Tony) Keller of Sioux Falls, April (Collin) Spinar of Plankinton; great-grandchildren, Michael Hoffman, Tori Hoffman, Landon Hoffman, Bailey Olson, Levi Olson, Jay Olson, Charlie Timblin, Frankie Timblin, Paxton Poppen, Kenlie Poppen, Makena Spinar, Pierce Spinar, Greyson Spinar, Kaylie O’Connor, Dylan O’Connor, David Keller, Norah Keller; great-great-granddaughter, Everleigh Olson; sister, Colleen Sundstrom of Chester, Md.; brothers, Bob (Hazel) Sundstrom of Sheldon, Iowa, Mike Sundstrom of Edgemont; The Gal Pals, numerous nieces and nephews and many others that loved Sal.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sons, Rich and Jay Olson; grandson, Rob Francis; brothers, Ron Ryan and Curt Sundstrom; son in law, Bill Hoffman; and grandson, Brian Hobaugh.