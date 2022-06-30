By: admin

Published July 15, 2022, in Public Notices

The special meeting of the Woonsocket City Council was called to order by Mayor Richard Reider at 7:00 p.m., Thursday, June 30, 2022, with the following members present: Arin Boschee, Derek Foos, Joel Rassel, Darin Kilcoin, Brandon Goergen and John Baysinger. Finance Officer Tara Weber was also present.

Motion by Rassel, seconded by Boschee, to approve the transfer of the liquor license for Skeeters Bar and Grill to the Woonsocket Community Center for the Alumni Banquet on July 1st. Boschee, Rassel, Kilcoin, Goergen and Baysinger all voted aye. Foos voted nay. Motion carried.

Motion by Baysinger, seconded by Goergen, to approve the transfer of the liquor license for Skeeters Bar and Grill to the street for the street dance on July 2nd. Boschee, Rassel, Kilcoin, Goergen and Baysinger all voted aye. Foos voted nay. Motion carried.

Sara Jensen met with the council to discuss some complaints about the pool. She has talked with several area pools about dress code. She will put up signs that show proper swim attire.

With no further business to be discussed, motion by Goergen, seconded by Foos to adjourn the meeting. The meeting was adjourned at 8:00 p.m.

Richard Reider,

Mayor

(SEAL):

Tara Weber,

Finance Officer