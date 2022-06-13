By: admin

Published July 15, 2022, in Public Notices

The regular meeting of the Woonsocket City Council was called to order by Mayor Richard Reider at 7:00 p.m., Monday, June 13, 2022, with the following members present: Arin Boschee, Derek Foos, Joel Rassel, Darin Kilcoin, Brandon Goergen and John Baysinger. Finance Officer Tara Weber was also present.

Motion by Rassel, seconded by Boschee, to approve the agenda. Motion carried.

Motion by Foos, seconded by Boschee, to approve the May 9, 2022, minutes. Motion carried.

Motion by Foos, seconded by Baysinger, to approve the Financial Statement. Motion carried.

Motion by Rassel, seconded by Foos, to approve the following bills:

Milbank $436.52 Water

Woony Foods $90.02 Parks

SODAK Tree Service $220.00 Parks

Public Health Lab $114.00 Water

One Call $12.32 Shop

Northwest Pipe Fitting $54.35 Shop

Mumford Protsch $521.85 New Addition

Menards $500.31 Parks

Local Lumber $463.02 Parks

KO’s Pro Service $171.75 Shop

Hawkins $1,644.13 Water/Pool

ELO $280.25 Audit

Express Stop $803.42 Shop/Parks

Express 2 $261.13 Shop

Doug’s Custom Paint $396.00 Parks

AmeriPride $83.43 Shop

Chesterman $355.25 Pool

Santel Communications $255.21 Phone

Waste Management $8,603.96 Garbage

Runnings Supply $611.30 Shop

Sanborn County $500.00 Alert System

Woonsocket School $8,637.74 Library

NorthWestern Energy $4,659.18 Utilities

Department of Agriculture & Natural Resources $300.00 Water Permit

OLD BUSINESS

The Cabin is ready to be rented out. The cost will be $40.00 per night.

The Council discussed what streets were going to get done this year.

Weber gave an update on the Code Enforcement.

Mayor Reider informed the Council that Kailynn Eggleston will work as summer help.

The Council discussed getting a camera system.

The Council discussed the depot.

NEW BUSINESS

Woonsocket Community Club members were in attendance to discuss a location for a statue that has been made by Steven Fink.

Woonsocket Development members were in attendance to discuss a mural that they would like painted on the pole building East of the lake. The cost of the mural will be around $30,000.00.

Gay Swenson discussed lots North of their property that they would like to develop. They will continue to work with SPN.

The Council discussed a table that was purchased by Scott Senska to be installed over by the canoe ramp. The city will be responsible for pouring the concrete slab for the table.

The Council discussed repairing a piece of concrete at Darin Kilcoin’s that was dug up while fixing a water break. This will be repaired while other projects are done in the city.

The Council discussed dogs running at large. This continues to be a problem; several residences have filed complaints with the Sanborn County Zoning since they are responsible for the Zone in Woonsocket. The city also has an Ordinance against dogs and cats running at large in town. Weber will continue to keep complaints and work with the Sanborn County State’s Attorney office.

The Council discussed the Fourth of July holiday. The street between the lake and campground will be closed for the weekend.

The Council discussed putting up a yield sign on 1st Avenue and 11th Street heading North. This will be completed when the new addition is done.

Motion by Rassel, seconded by Boschee, to enter executive session to discuss contractual matters at 8:42 p.m. Motion carried.

Motion by Rassel, seconded by Kilcoin, to exit executive session and re-enter the regular meeting at 9:40 p.m. Motion carried.

With no further business to be discussed, motion by Baysinger, seconded by Boschee, to adjourn the meeting. The meeting was adjourned at 9:50 p.m.

Richard Reider,

Mayor

(SEAL):

Tara Weber,

Finance Officer