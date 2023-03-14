By: admin

Published March 24, 2023, in Public Notices

The Town of Artesian Council met on March 14, 2023, in regular session at the Artesian Community Center at 7:30 p.m. Council Member Travis King called the meeting to order with Council Members Mike Salathe and Candi Danek present. Also present were Finance Officer Molly Ebersdorfer, Sara Bershceid, and Andrew and Kaleigh Zoss.

Motion by Danek, seconded by Salathe, to approve the agenda. Motion carried.

Public Participation: None

The minutes of the February 14, 2023, meeting, monthly financial reports and vouchers were presented; motion to approve by Danek, seconded by Salathe; motion carried.

Xcel Energy, Utilities $1,307.85; Ebersdorfer, Molly, Payroll $646.45; Fridley, Tom, Payroll $129.61; King, Travis, Payroll $349.08; Salathe, Michael, Payroll $170.39; Artesian Fire Department, Rent $125.00; Cortrust, Fees $5.00; Dawson Construction Inc., Utilities $1,298.59; KO’s Pro Service, Streets $345.90; Larry’s I90 Service Inc., Streets $316.59; Menards, Streets $29.97; Sanborn Weekly Journal, Publishing $491.29; South Dakota Association Towns & Townships, Fees $197.25.

Old Business: Discussion was held on streets, campground, lagoons and nuisance properties.

New Business: The Equalization Meeting has been set for Monday, March 20, 2023, at 7:00 p.m. at the Artesian Community Center. There will not be an election this year, and therefore, there is no need for an Election Board. Travis King and Mike Salathe will be back on the Council as no one ran against them. Motion by Salathe, seconded by Danek, for Kurt Effling to be removed from all Cortrust accounts. Motion carried.

There being no further business brought before the council, motion by Danek, seconded by Salathe, to adjourn; motion carried.

Molly Ebersdorfer

Town of Artesian

Finance Officer

Travis King

Council Member

Published once on March 23, 2023, at the total approximate cost of $21.75 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com.

