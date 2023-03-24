By: admin

Published March 24, 2023, in Public Notices

UNAPPROVED MINUTES – REGULAR MEETING HELD MARCH 13TH, 2023

The Woonsocket Board of Education met in regular session on March 13th, 2023, at 6:00 p.m. in the Boardroom of the Woonsocket School. Members attending were: Jason White, Neal Hiemstra, Lisa Snedeker, Todd Olinger, Rikki Ohlrogge, and Rebecca Grassel. Others attending were: Superintendent Rod Weber, Jason Bruce, Sarah Jensen, Armando Rodriguez, Brooke King, Mitch Korbel, Gena Eagle, and Sarah Swenson. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited and the meeting was called to order at 6:00 p.m.

On a motion by Todd Olinger, seconded by Neal Hiemstra, the Board approved the March 13th meeting agenda as presented. Motion carried.

The minutes of the regular board meeting held on February 13th, 2023, were approved as presented on a motion by Rikki Ohlrogge, seconded by Lisa Snedeker. Motion carried.

On a motion by Neal Hiemstra, seconded by Todd Olinger, the Board approved the claims and the February 2023 financial report as follows; motion carried:

GENERAL FUND, Beginning balance: $1,110,446.55; Add receipts: Taxes $43,297.65; Interest $2,340.59; Admissions $2,020.00; Pupil Activities $2,722.42; Other local $788.07; State $137,030.00; Federal $0.00; Total to be accounted for: $1,298,645.28; less disbursements $179,513.80; Cash balance: $1,119,131.48; less contracts and accounts payable/transfers $0.00; plus accounts receivable $0.00; Fund balance: $1,119,131.48.

CAPITAL OUTLAY, Beginning balance: $895,894.75; Add receipts: Taxes $53,914.75; Other local $0.00; Federal $0.00. Total to be accounted for: $949,809.50; less disbursements $1,912.25; Cash balance: $947,897.25; less accounts payable $0.00; plus accounts receivable $0.00; Fund balance: $947,897.25.

SPECIAL EDUCATION: Beginning balance: $616,709.32: Add receipts: Taxes $30,677.24; Other local $0.00; State $0.00; Federal $0.00; Total to be accounted for: $647,386.56; less disbursements $36,121.14; Cash balance: $611,265.42; Less contracts and accounts payable/transfers $0.00; plus accounts receivable $0.00; Fund balance: $611,265.42.

FOOD SERVICE, Beginning balance: $66,593.28; Add receipts: Pupil receipts $6,539.33; Adult receipts $0.00; Milk receipts $0.00; Interest $68.79; Other local $0.00; State $0.00; Federal reimbursement $10,093.36; Total to be accounted for: $83,294.76; less disbursements $25,598.52; plus transfer in $118.36; Cash balance: $57,814.60; Less contracts/accounts payable $0.00; plus accounts receivable $0.00; Fund balance: $57,814.60.

ENTERPRISE FUND #53, Beginning balance: $60,377.99; Add receipts: Other local $0.00; Total to be accounted for: $60,377.99; less disbursements $4,393.56; Cash balance: $55,984.43; Less contracts/accounts payable $0.00; plus accounts receivable $0.00; Fund balance: $55,984.43.

TRUST AND AGENCY, Beginning balance: $26,862.21; Add receipts: Interest $28.35; Pupil activities $1,156.50; Other $1,005.50; Total to be accounted for: $29,052.56; less disbursements $1,692.18; Fund balance: $27,360.38.

Salaries and benefits for the month of February 2023 were as follows:

General Fund: $129,269.28

Special Education: $34,829.14

Enterprise #53: $4,393.56

Food Service: $10,504.35

GENERAL FUND

A-OX WELDING, WELDING SUPPLIES $292.20

AMAZON CAPITAL SERVICES, CHAIR/OFFICE SUPPLIES/SPEAKER BATTERY $417.39

AT&T, CELL PHONE $180.26

AUTOMATIC BUILDING CONTROLS, ANNUAL FIRE SYSTEM MAINTENANCE $240.00

BARTON’S HEATING & COOLING, REPAIRS HIGH SCHOOL $204.10

BOOK SYSTEMS, LIBRARY SITE LICENSE $995.00

CHESTER AREA SCHOOL, ON-LINE COURSE (3) $750.00

CITY OF WOONSOCKET, WATER SERVICE $34.50

D & L SERVICE, SNOW REMOVAL $975.00

ELDRIDGE, DRAMA SCRIPTS/ROYALTIES $541.45

EXPRESS 2, GAS – MINIBUS $493.71

EXPRESS STOP, GAS – NAVIGATOR – MINIBUS $408.32

FIRST NATIONAL BANK OF OMAHA, SNOW SHOVEL $59.01

GOLDEN WEST TECHNOLOGIES, SERVICE CALL $175.00

HILLYARD, CUSTODIAN SUPPLIES $523.08

HOWARD, CARRIE, OFFICIAL CLOCK $360.00

HOWARD, ERICA, SHOT CLOCK $270.00

[IMPREST FUND:

ANDERSON, OSCAR, VIDEOGRAPHER – REGION BASKETBALL (STUDENT) $30.00

BARUTH, COREY, JUNIOR VARSITY REFEREE (FOUR GAMES) $160.00

BRUCE, JASON, BROADCAST ANNOUNCER – REGION BASKETBALL $50.00

FRY, CARIE, TICKET TAKER – REGION BASKETBALL $35.00

HOWARD, CARRIE, OFFICIAL CLOCK – REGION BASKETBALL $50.00

JENSEN, SARAH, TICKET TAKER – REGION BASKETBALL $35.00

KEMP, JAYLEN, REFEREE/MILEAGE – DOUBLEHEADER $229.14

KEMP, JOSH, REFEREE – DOUBLE HEADER $120.00

KRIETLOW, BOB, REFEREE – DOUBLEHEADER $120.00

LARSON, CHARLEY, OFFICIAL SHOT CLOCK – REGION BASKETBALL $50.00

MACHADO, CHANCE, VIDEOGRAPHER – 12 GAMES (STUDENT) $120.00

MCCAIN, TIM, JUNIOR VARSITY REFEREE (TWO GAMES) $80.00

ODENS, JORDON, REFEREE/MILEAGE – DOUBLEHEADER $173.04

SCHROEDER, JOE, REFEREE – DOUBLEHEADER $120.00

SONNE, SCOTT, REFEREE – DOUBLEHEADER $120.00

WEBER, ROD, ANNOUNCER – REGION BASKETBALL $50.00

WHITE, BOBBI, OFFICIAL BOOK – REGION BASKETBALL $50.00

TOTAL FEBRUARY 2023 IMPREST CLAIMS: $1,592.18]

K&D BUSING INC., BUSING CONTRACT $18,499.01

KO’S PRO SERVICE, BUS BATTERY – SNOW BLOWER BELT $182.64

LEHR, DAVE, TECH SERVICE FEE $170.00

LOCAL LUMBER, SHOP SUPPLIES $35.40

MACK METAL SALES, WELDING SUPPLIES $166.81

MENARDS, SHOP SUPPLIES $88.40

METROLINE DIRECT, AVAYA PHONE $82.90

NORTHWESTERN ENERGY, ELECTRIC SERVICE $8,822.58

PETTY CASH, POSTAGE EXPENSE $26.09

QUILL CORPORATION, PAPER $2,244.99

RAMKOTA, LODGING – SOUTH DAKOTA TEA CONFERENCE $82.00

SANBORN WEEKLY JOURNAL, PUBLICATIONS $124.61

SANTEL COMMUNICATIONS, PHONE/INTERNET SERVICES $179.08

SCHLICHT, SPENS, REIMBURSE – BACKGROUND CHECK $43.25

WASTE MANAGEMENT OF WI-MN, GARBAGE SERVICE $381.64

WHITE, BOBBI, OFFICIAL BOOK $240.00

WOONY FOODS, CUSTODIAL SUPPLIES $396.25

Fund Total: $40,276.85

CAPITAL OUTLAY

A&B BUSINESS EQUIPMENT, COPIER LEASE – ANNUAL USAGE CHARGE $2,250.72

BARTON’S HEATING & COOLING, WATER HEATER ELEMENTARY $1,301.91

DB ELECTRIC, INSTALL EMERGENCY FIXTURES $2,762.46

Fund Total: $6,315.09

SPECIAL EDUCATION

AVERA ST. LUKES, CLIENT SERVICES $693.44

JAMO LEARNING, FOUNDATION IN SOUNDS KIT $375.00

PARENT/GUARDIAN, GUARDIAN TRAVEL $220.32

Fund Total: $1,288.76

FOOD SERVICE

AMAZON CAPITAL SERVICES, CHAIR/OFFICE SUPPLIES/SPEAKER BATTERY $27.48

BARTON’S HEATING & COOLING, REPAIRS $346.14

BIMBO BAKERIES USA, FOOD $493.90

PERFORMANCE FOODSERVICE, FOOD – SUPPLIES $14,270.28

Fund Total: $15,137.80

CUSTODIAL ACCOUNTS

GRASSEL, REBECCA, REIMBURSE – CHEERLEADER GIFTS SENIOR NIGHT $51.99

Fund Total: $51.99

Sarah Swenson gave the financial report. She advised that only two School Board petitions were taken out by Rebecca Grassel and Lisa Snedeker. Signatures were verified and both candidates met the signature requirements.

With the year-end nearing, the Board has been keeping a close watch with the General Fund cash balance to comply at 30 percent per state requirements. Last year, it was at 45.52 percent. Items on the agenda to be approved will help assist in reaching the target of 30 percent.

Superintendent Weber updated the Board that Mrs. Steele applied for and was approved for a $1,500 library grant. Parent teacher conferences are on March 15, 2023. Mr. Weber updated that, as of now, there is one more make-up day, which will be on April 28, 2023, instead of the regularly scheduled tutor day – dismissal at 1:30 p.m. and teacher in-service to follow. Mr. Weber will be applying for a CTE grant that is available for $250,000. The Board was updated that Mike Johnson has agreed to research the Beef to School program that is available. The All-State Chorus students from Woonsocket will be performing in Pierre at the Governor’s Academic Luncheon on April 24th. There still hasn’t been any applications for the band teacher position. The Board has met with area schools to discuss the possibility of sharing a band teacher. The teacher would travel to each school one day a week. Mr. Weber updated that he still has not heard back from Sign-Pro regarding the sign at the track.

Mrs. King updated that Mrs. Potrament is doing training for the Alternative Testing that will be coming up. Her team has also been briefed on the plan for an upcoming maternity leave so there is adequate coverage for all students. Mrs. Potrament will be taking the drama students to Mt. Marty for a play. Mrs. King updated that state testing is coming up and there is only one high school IEP meeting and three elementary IEP meetings left to complete for the year. Tracey Christiansen from Mitchell will be coming to do an Internal File which helps prep for evaluations that are performed by the state.

Mr. Bruce updated that busing is going well. He gives special thanks to Mr. Schmiedt for busing a student all the way to Huron due to unforeseen circumstances. Mr. Bruce updated that they are working on some inventory improvements.

Mrs. Jensen updated the Board that the recent WEPC bingo event raised $7,000. Due to weather, the crowd was smaller, but it still had a good turnout. The elementary students celebrated Read Across America, which entailed having reading challenges and dress-up days throughout the week. During the week, the teachers also had their own challenge and were randomly paired with one another. This was greatly received by the students and teachers and will be done again in the future. Mrs. Jensen updated that the elementary recently had an assembly sponsored by WEPC. Mrs. Jensen has met with fellow teachers, and they are planning on scheduling summer camps for those students interested. More discussion will be had with parents and teachers around summer learning. Smarter Balance testing is scheduled for April 11-14 and 17-21. Officer Johnson is coming to the sixth grade class for five weeks for the DARE program. DARE graduation will be held April 17th.

Mr. Rodriguez updated that the students raised $4,700 for the American Heart Association through the Jump Rope for Heart event. At the school assembly, three teachers were slimed by the top three students who raised the most money. Mr. Rodriguez updated that the state has approved a spring E-Sport league. This league includes E-Sports, as well as the Chess Club. There are 17 students interested. Mr. Rodriguez updated that golf will be starting soon, and he may contact the Back 9 for possible practice options due to the amount of snow on the ground. The Board was updated that instructional coaching is still going great. More teachers are asking to have lessons recorded.

Gena Eagle came to the Board to inquire about dyslexia education for the teaching staff and would like to see the teachers receive the appropriate training to assist students with dyslexia.

Lisa Snedeker updated the Board on behalf of the Community Daycare and Learning Center that they are applying for a grant to help keep the center running, and they also have a person interested in being the Director.

On a motion by Neal Hiemstra, with a second by Lisa Snedeker, the Board approved the resignation of Tate Deinert from Assistant Football Coach. Motion carried.

On a motion made by Lisa Snedeker, with a second by Rikki Ohlrogge, the Board approved the following technology purchases from RTI Technologies from the General Fund: (7) 75” Interactive Viewsonic Classroom TVs – $16,194; (3) E-Sports desktop computers – $4,756; (15) High school laptops – $11,220; (40) Elementary HP Chromebooks; (15) Teacher laptops. (Approving amount to help comply with General Fund Cap – SDCL 13-13-10.1). Motion carried.

On a motion by Neal Hiemstra, with a second by Todd Olinger, the Board approved wireless upgrades from Graves IT Solutions for a total of $27,404.80. (Approving amount to help comply with General Fund Cap – SDCL 13-13-10.1). Motion carried.

On a motion by Todd Olinger, seconded by Lisa Snedeker, the Board approved the following certified contracts for 2023-2024: Karen Jackson, Armando Rodriguez, Jessica Bruce, Kacee Polly, Sarah Jensen, Bailey Deinert, Jason Bruce, Darin Schmiedt, Tristan Olson, Kayla Vetter, Danielle Kohlmeyer, Mitch Korbel, Rick Olsen, Dayna Rodriguez, Brooke King, Emily Henriksen, Tate Deinert, Kylie Pauly, Rebecca Potrament, Shelley Schlicht, Charley Larson, Liz Fisher, and Sarah Swenson. Motion carried.

On a motion by Rikki Ohlrogge, seconded by Neal Hiemstra, the Board approved the budgeted operating transfer of $50,000 from the General Fund to Fund #53 (Pre-K and Driver’s Ed Fund). Motion carried.

Woonsocket School Board discussed hiring talented staff because they want the school to be the best it can be—attracting and retaining quality teachers helps attract families to the school community. They know with growth comes the responsibility of ensuring the ratio of students to staff is adequate, and they want to challenge students and offer the best programs possible. The Board also wants to support teachers by continually encouraging growth.

Recommendations by the Interview Committee (Jason White and Lisa Snedeker):

Hiring Spens Schlicht and Tesa Jensen as SPED Teachers – Reasoning – There will be one-on-one students enrolling next year, and the school will be short staffed. Spens Schlicht will continue to coach track and volunteer other coaching duties, which they would have positions to fill. The Board will still need to hire another SPED teacher or SPED teaching aid to fill the school’s SPED needs;

Hiring Trey Weber as K-12 PE teacher – Reasoning – The school never filled Matt Henriksen’s position from the previous year (short a teacher). The school will provide more opportunities for the students. One PE Teacher will now cover all the PE K-12 grade and be certified. Currently, Shelley Schlicht teaches second, third, and fourth grade PE. Ms. Schlicht would use this time to start an Elementary Art program, which has been a need for several years. Currently, Charley Larson teachers fifth and sixth PE. Mr. Larson would use this time to offer another high school elective course, which is needed with the increased enrollment. Currently, Armando Rodriguez teaches Kindergarten, first, and seventh through 12th PE. Mr. Rodriguez would use this time to continue teaching Junior High Health, Media Class and be the District Teaching Coach. His duties will also include Curriculum Director and High School Dean of Students, which will help out with Administration duties for the growing high school. Trey Weber will continue to coach football and basketball, which the school would have positions to fill.

On a motion by Rikki Ohlrogge, with a second by Todd Olinger, the Board approved to hire Spens Schlicht as a 2023-2024 Elementary SPED Teacher. Motion carried.

On a motion by Lisa Snedeker, with a second by Neal Hiemstra, the Board approved to hire Tesa Jensen as a 2023-2024 Elementary SPED Teacher. Motion carried.

On a motion made by Lisa Snedeker, with a second by Rikki Ohlrogge, the Board approved to hire Trey Weber as a 2023-2024 P.E. Teacher. Motion carried.

Motion was made by Neal Hiemstra, with a second by Rikki Ohlrogge, to approve an executive session for personnel reasons SDCL1-25-2(1) – out at 7:26 p.m. – in at 9:06 p.m. Motion carried.

With no further business to come before the Board, the March 13th, 2023, regular school board meeting was adjourned at 9:06 p.m. on a motion by Neal Hiemstra with a second by Rikki Ohlrogge. Motion carried.

JASON WHITE

Chair

SARAH SWENSON

Business Manager

Published once on March 23, 2023, at the total approximate cost of $176.50 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com.