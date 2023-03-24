By: admin

Sanborn County Commissioners met in regular session on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at 9:00 a.m., with Vice-Chairman Steve Larson presiding. Present were Gary Blindauer and Duane Peterson; Jeff Ebersdorfer and Paul Larson were absent. Auditor Kami Moody was also present. Motion by Blindauer, seconded by Peterson, to approve the minutes from the February 21 meeting, as presented. Motion carried.

CITIZEN INPUT

No public was in attendance for input.

HIGHWAY

Stacy Mendenhall, Highway Superintendent and Sheri Kogel, Highway Administrative Assistant, met with the board.

9:30 a.m. – Hot AND Cold Patch Mix

Asphalt Paving – $75.50 for Hot;

Commercial Asphalt – $73 for Hot, $120 for Cold, $160 for Omega.

Motion by Blindauer, seconded by Peterson, to accept both bids presented. Motion carried.

9:35 A.M. – Patch Overlay

Asphalt Paving – $116 per ton for Hot Mix in place;

Commercial Asphalt – $105 per ton for Hot Mix in place.

Motion by Peterson, seconded by Blindauer, to accept Commercial Asphalt bid. Motion carried.

Motion by Peterson seconded by Blindauer, to accept the proposed bid from Turner County, from Holloway Construction. A crane will need to be used for bridge repair. Motion carried.

Motion by Blindauer, seconded by Peterson, to sign the following resolution:

BRIDGE REINSPECTION PROGRAM RESOLUTION FOR USE WITH SDDOT RETAINER CONTRACTS

WHEREAS, 23 CFR 650 Subpart C, requires initial inspections of all bridges and reinspection at intervals not to exceed two years with the exception of reinforced concrete box culverts that meet specific criteria. These culverts are reinspected at intervals not to exceed four years.

THEREFORE, Sanborn County is desirous of participating in the Bridge Inspection Program.

The County requests SDDOT to hire Brosz (Consulting Engineers) for the inspection work. SDDOT will secure federal approvals, make payments to the Consulting Engineer for inspection services rendered, and bill the County for 20 percent of the cost. The County will be responsible for the required 20 percent matching funds.

Dated this 7th day of March, 2023, at Woonsocket, South Dakota.

Board of County

Commissioners of

Sanborn County

/s/ Steve Larson

Vice Chairman of

the Board

ATTEST:

/s/ Kami Moody

County Auditor

PENNY FARRIS, DIRECTOR OF EQUALIZATION

By recommendation from the Planning and Zoning board, a motion by Peterson, seconded by Blindauer, to approve the following resolution; motion carried:

Be it resolved by the Board of County Commissioners of Sanborn County, South Dakota, that the plat of GRASSEL TRACT A, A SUBDIVISION OF THE NE ¼ OF SECTION 29, T 106 N, R 62 W OF THE 5TH P.M., SANBORN COUNTY, SOUTH DAKOTA, which has been submitted for examination pursuant to law, is hereby approved and the County Auditor is hereby authorized and directed to endorse on such plat a copy of this Resolution and certify the same.

Dated this 7th day of March 2023.

/s/ Steve Larson,

Vice Chairperson,

Board of County

Commissioners,

Sanborn County

The undersigned does hereby certify that the above resolution was adopted by the Board of County Commissioners of Sanborn County, South Dakota, at a regular meeting held on March 7, 2023, approving the above-names plat.

/s/Kami Moody

Auditor, Sanborn County

OTHER BUSINESS BROUGHT BEFORE THE BOARD

Planning and Zoning minutes from March 6 were reviewed, discussed, and approved.

A surveyor from Blackburn Basement Systems surveyed the first floor. There is some structural damage with erosion under the first floor. Blackburn will follow up with a repair estimate.

REPORTS AND BILLS

Auditor and Treasurer in all accounts $2,242,759.48

Register of Deeds $1,453.50

Motion by Peterson, seconded by Blindauer, to pay the following bills; motion carried:

February Payroll before Deductions:

Commissioners $6,184.95

Auditor $8,414.94

Treasurer $8,690.09

States Attorney $7,079.48

Courthouse $4,216.02

Assessor $10,472.11

Register of Deeds $9,102.41

Sheriff $17,873.07

Public Welfare $1,592.57

Nurse $3,045.35

Ambulance $1,260.49

WIC $230.22

Extension Office $1,757.05

Weed $3,842.52

Drainage $0.00

Planning and Zoning $129.18

Road and Bridge $37,412.88

E-911 $163.19

Emergency Management $757.10

Sobriety Testing $163.18

Jury Duty Member, Jury Duty $540.78

First National Bank of Omaha, Direct Deposit Fee $2,613.27

Division of Child Support, Employee Child Support $283.50

Accounts Management, Employee Garnishment $43.50

EMC National Life Company, Ambulance – No Run Insurance $63.61

Sanborn County Treasurer, Taxes in Trust $3,213.39

A-OX Welding, Supplies $43.52

American Garage Door, Supplies $185.00

ARAMARK, Supplies $131.47

AT&T Mobility, Utilities $406.32

Larry Baysinger, Repair $816.00

Beadle County Sheriff, Jail Fees – C. Thornton $2,660.00

Burdick Bros Inc., Repairs $672.00

Butler Equipment Co., Equipment $13,391.83

Central Electric Co-op, Utilities $314.37

South Dakota Department of Public Safety, Teletype Service $2,340.00

Dick’s Welding, Repairs $330.00

Emergency Safety Education, EMT Courses $150.00

Express 2, Fuel $262.21

Express Stop, Fuel $20.58

Farmers Elevator Co., Fuel $6,903.00

First National Bank of Omaha, Supplies $541.37

Horizon Health Care, Employee $230.00

KO’S Pro Service, Repairs $20.00

Mcleods Printing & Supply, Supplies $133.16

Menards, Supplies $300.51

Midwest Pump & Tank, Equipment $7,566.22

Northern Truck Equipment Corp, Supplies $6,013.55

Office Peeps, Supplies $73.79

Physicians Claims Company, Ambulance Service Fee Feb. 23 $896.14

Premier Equipment, Supplies $88.33

Quadient Finance USA Inc., Postage $2,000.00

Runnings Supply Company, Supplies $351.89

Santel Communications, Utilities $1,169.42

South Dakota Department of Transportation, Services and Fees $5,776.05

Sanborn Weekly Journal, Publishing $1,058.92

Tech Solutions, Tech Support $3,242.00

TranSource Truck & Equipment, Supplies $206.84

Verizon, Utilities $80.02

Woony Foods, Supplies $40.00

There being no further business before the board, motion by Blindauer, seconded by Peterson, to adjourn the meeting at 10:45 a.m. Motion carried.

The next regular scheduled meeting will be held on Tuesday, March 21, 2023.

Kami Moody Sanborn County Auditor

Steve Larson

Vice-Chairman of the

Board, Sanborn County

