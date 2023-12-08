Donald Burkel

Woonsocket

By:
Published December 8, 2023, in Obituaries

Donald Nicolaus Burkel, 74, of Woonsocket, passed away on Nov. 25, 2023. 

Funeral services were held Saturday, Dec. 2, at Basham Funeral Chapel, Woonsocket. Visitation was held Friday, Dec. 1, at the funeral home with a prayer service. Burial was at Restlawn Memory Garden.

Donald, son of Nicolaus and Nideen (Peterson) Burkel was born on April 17, 1949, in Huron. Don grew up in the Woonsocket area.

He met and married his wife, Donna Wieting, on Feb. 17, 1973, in Wessington Springs. They shared 47 years before Donna passed away in 2020.

Don worked at various places, Van Dyke Supply, the Ford garages, Volney Warner, and Ray’s in Woonsocket, and A-1 Trucking, Huron. Don then moved his family to rural Woonsocket and began working with Gary Kindle at Al’s Place. Don started his own business, Don’s Repair, in 1980 and assisted his son at Red Rock Repair for the last five years.

Don loved his family, especially his kids and grandkids. He loved to sit and visit, proudly telling stories of them. He loved a good pheasant or deer hunt with family and friends. Don was always willing to lend a hand to his neighbors and friends.

Don is survived by his children, Danaee Marquette of Aurora, Jona Hokanson (Mike Wanous) of Huron, Mathew (Sarah) Burkel of Woonsocket, and Curtis Burkel of Woonsocket; eight grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; brother, Carl Burkel of Huron; sisters, Janet (Laural) Voorhees and Margret (Mike) Moody of Woonsocket; and numerous other family members and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Lena Ann; wife, Donna; son, Daniel; granddaughter, Isabel; three brothers-in-law and three sisters-in-law.

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Failure notice from provider:
    Connection Error:http_request_failed

  • Upcoming Events

    December 2023
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    November 26, 2023 November 27, 2023 November 28, 2023 November 29, 2023 November 30, 2023 December 1, 2023 December 2, 2023
    December 3, 2023 December 4, 2023 December 5, 2023 December 6, 2023 December 7, 2023 December 8, 2023 December 9, 2023
    December 10, 2023 December 11, 2023 December 12, 2023 December 13, 2023 December 14, 2023 December 15, 2023 December 16, 2023
    December 17, 2023 December 18, 2023 December 19, 2023 December 20, 2023 December 21, 2023 December 22, 2023 December 23, 2023
    December 24, 2023 December 25, 2023 December 26, 2023 December 27, 2023 December 28, 2023 December 29, 2023 December 30, 2023
    December 31, 2023 January 1, 2024 January 2, 2024 January 3, 2024 January 4, 2024 January 5, 2024 January 6, 2024

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 