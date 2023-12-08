By: admin

Published December 8, 2023, in Obituaries

Donald Nicolaus Burkel, 74, of Woonsocket, passed away on Nov. 25, 2023.

Funeral services were held Saturday, Dec. 2, at Basham Funeral Chapel, Woonsocket. Visitation was held Friday, Dec. 1, at the funeral home with a prayer service. Burial was at Restlawn Memory Garden.

Donald, son of Nicolaus and Nideen (Peterson) Burkel was born on April 17, 1949, in Huron. Don grew up in the Woonsocket area.

He met and married his wife, Donna Wieting, on Feb. 17, 1973, in Wessington Springs. They shared 47 years before Donna passed away in 2020.

Don worked at various places, Van Dyke Supply, the Ford garages, Volney Warner, and Ray’s in Woonsocket, and A-1 Trucking, Huron. Don then moved his family to rural Woonsocket and began working with Gary Kindle at Al’s Place. Don started his own business, Don’s Repair, in 1980 and assisted his son at Red Rock Repair for the last five years.

Don loved his family, especially his kids and grandkids. He loved to sit and visit, proudly telling stories of them. He loved a good pheasant or deer hunt with family and friends. Don was always willing to lend a hand to his neighbors and friends.

Don is survived by his children, Danaee Marquette of Aurora, Jona Hokanson (Mike Wanous) of Huron, Mathew (Sarah) Burkel of Woonsocket, and Curtis Burkel of Woonsocket; eight grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; brother, Carl Burkel of Huron; sisters, Janet (Laural) Voorhees and Margret (Mike) Moody of Woonsocket; and numerous other family members and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Lena Ann; wife, Donna; son, Daniel; granddaughter, Isabel; three brothers-in-law and three sisters-in-law.