By: admin

Published December 8, 2023, in Obituaries

Norma Mae Howard, 67, of Sturgis, passed away Monday, Nov. 20, 2023, at Monument Health Sturgis Hospital.

Memorial services were held Friday, Dec. 1, at Kinkade Funeral Chapel in Sturgis, with a committal service that followed at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis. Condolences may be sent to the family at kinkadefunerals.com.

Norma Mae Albert was born Dec. 26, 1955, to Robert (Bob) and Barbara Albert in Cody, Wyo. In 1971, Norma moved with her family to Casper, Wyo., where she finished her education, graduating from Natrona County High School.

Norma met her husband, Wayne Howard, in Casper, and it was there they were married on Nov. 23, 1984. They moved to Sturgis, soon afterward, where Wayne started his own logging business. Norma worked for the Meade County School District for 27 years, retiring in the spring of 2021.

Norma loved to travel and would go with Wayne to log whenever she could. Together, Norma and Wayne enjoyed many vacations in many states. When Wayne couldn’t go, Norma would travel with family and friends. She loved to visit National Parks, with Grand Teton and Yellowstone being her favorites. She loved adventures, a favorite being riding in the side by side with family and friends. She loved to spend time going to Wyoming to stay at her sister and brother-in-law’s cabin in the Medicine Bow National Forest.

Norma was never afraid to speak her mind, share advice, or create a memory. She stood her ground and never backed away from a challenge. She gave with an endless heart and open arms, never expecting anything in return. Taking care of her family was important to her.

Norma is survived by her husband, Wayne Howard of Sturgis; sisters, Carol Howard of Casper, Wyo, and Sherri Adams (Bob Kobes) of Sturgis; brothers and sisters-in-law, Janis (Dominique) Lepore of Greenfield, Mass., Teresa (Stan) Smeltzer of Wichita, Kan., Doug (Delores) Howard, Lynda (Brad) Steichen of Woonsocket, Brad Howard of Mitchell, Frank (Larae) Howard of Casper, Wyo.; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Bob and Barbara Albert; brothers, Dale and Mike Albert; in-laws, Francis and Edith Howard; brothers-in-law, Mike Howard, Pat Howard, and Jerome Howard; sister-in-law, Marlene Howard; and nephew, Joshua Adams.