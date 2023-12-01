By: admin

Published December 1, 2023, in Obituaries

David Allen Amick “Papa,” of Blaine, Minn., 81, passed away Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, surrounded by his family at Homestead of Anoka in Anoka, Minn.

Funeral services were held Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023, at 10 a.m. at the Letcher Community Church, Letcher, with burial at Westlawn Cemetery. Visitation was held on Tuesday, Nov. 28, at Will Funeral Chapel.

David was born to Vernon and Irene Amick, of Letcher, on Sept. 25, 1942, and spent many years on the family farm. He was especially fond of working the vast fields of corn that were important feed for their cattle. David graduated from Letcher School in 1960 and began taking business classes in college. His grandfather, Ira, encouraged him to grow in his faith, which led David to join the Worldwide Church of God. His faith brought him to Minneapolis, Minn., to participate in the civilian work program for conscientious objectors during the Vietnam war. While in the Minneapolis church, he met JoAnne Skahl, and they were married March 29, 1969. David worked a variety of construction jobs in and around Minneapolis as a member of the Local Carpenters and Joiners Union.

David loved reading with his grandchildren, attending or watching online their sporting events and extracurricular activities, or just sharing a meal.

David is survived by his daughters, Shari (Chuck) Crymble, of Champlin, Minn., and Julia (Ryan) Wolff, of Mounds View, Minn.; five grandchildren; brothers, Dennis (Lynette) Amick of Wessington Springs, Charles (Jane) Amick of Letcher, Perry (Carol) Amick of Letcher, Clay Todd (Carla) Amick of Letcher; and sister, Audrea (Mark) Klassen of Wayne, Neb.

He was preceded in death by former wife, JoAnne Skahl Amick; granddaughter, Olivia Crymble; father, Vernon Amick; mother, Irene Amick; sister, Wanda Wilhelms; and brother, Bruce Amick.