Published November 24, 2023, in Obituaries

John Raymond Effling, age 89, of Clear Lake, S.D., passed away Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023, at the Sanford USD Medical Center in Sioux Falls, S.D. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 27, 2023, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Clear Lake, S.D. Burial will be at the Lakeview Cemetery, Clear Lake. Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. with a 6 p.m. prayer service with Rosary to follow on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Clear Lake and will resume Monday one hour prior to the service. Houseman Funeral Home in Clear Lake, S.D., is entrusted with the arrangements.

John Raymond Effling was born on Oct. 26, 1934, in Sanborn County to Joseph and Ellen (Healy) Effling. He grew up on a farm north of Artesian, S.D., and graduated from Artesian High School in 1953. He continued to farm with his parents. He enlisted in the Army in 1956 and was discharged in 1958. On June 1, 1963, he was united in marriage to Shirley Delores Grunewaldt at St. Charles Catholic Church in Artesian, S.D. They lived on a farm by Esmond, S.D., until 1971 when they purchased a farm near Strandburg, S.D. In the fall of 2005, John and Shirley moved to Clear Lake. In 2008, John became a resident at the Good Samaritan Home in Clear Lake until its closure in 2022. He then became a resident at the Good Samaritan Home in Howard. Both facilities, through their compassionate care, allowed John to be able to attend many of his family’s events.

John was involved with the Deuel County and South Dakota State Pork Producers. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus. While a quiet supporter, John had a passion for of all his children’s interests and activities, and later his grandchildren’s activities. His favorite hobby was talking about cattle in any form, especially the Hereford breed, believing there was “never born a bad Hereford.” Many phone calls with friends and family ended with talk about the cattle market. John also enjoyed building things, whether it was with wood or metal. He built his own cattle working chute, which started with a Model A car frame. John passed away peacefully on Nov. 16, 2023, at Sanford Hospital in Sioux Falls at the age of 89.

Grateful for sharing his life are his children, James (Nancy) Effling of Clear Lake, S.D., LuAnn (JT) Weber of Lake Benton, Minn., Helen (Kevin) Geppert of Mitchell, S.D., Joe Effling of Kadoka, S.D., Ray (Marci) Effling of Britton, S.D., and Chris (Kristi) Effling of Highmore, S.D.; grandchildren, Jenna (Mark) Braun, Ross Effling and Ryan (Sophia) Effling, Jake (Amanda) Weber, Elizabeth Fiedler (fiancé Brent Mergen), Garret (Kailey) Weber, Maria (Cade) Opheim, Sara and Matthew Weber, Sydney (Garrett) Davis, Weston (Britney) Geppert, Kylee (Tyler) Dolieslager, Dylan Effling, Austin Effling, Lyndsey Effling (fiancé Austin Etrheim), Carter, Emily and Olivia Effling, Cagney (Hadley) Schotte, Chesney and Kenidey Effling; great-grandchildren, Ellie, Kollyns, Gage and Landon Braun, Tate Effling, Abilene, Chisum, and Talon Weber, Vidalia and Davie Fiedler, Adam and Levi Weber, Tawnee Opheim, Bo and Pepper Davis, Lawton and Conley Geppert; his brothers, Francis (Cleo) Effling, and Greg (Sharon) Effling; his sister, Betty Kurtenbach; and numerous brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, all of whom were very special to him.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley; a granddaughter, Chelsea Weber; great-granddaughter, Rae Ann Davis; grandson-in-law, Josh Fiedler; his parents; brother, Vince Effling; sisters, Mary Muller, Irene Casanova, Gertrese Steilen and Veronica; sister-in-law, Esther Effling; brothers-in-law, Bernard Muller, Jack Casanova, Ed Steilen and Daryl Kurtenbach.