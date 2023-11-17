By: admin

Published November 17, 2023, in Obituaries

Michael Paulsen, 82, of Huron, passed away Nov. 5, 2023, at the Prairie View Healthcare Center in Woonsocket.

His memorial service was held Saturday, Nov. 11, at the Kuhler Funeral Home. Inurnment followed in the Riverside Cemetery. Visitation was held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Saturday.

Michael Dean Paulsen was born on Oct. 27, 1941, in Long Beach, Calif., to Chris and Mildred (Walker) Paulsen. While he was still a small child, the family moved back to Huron, where Michael’s two siblings, Steven and Christine, joined the family.

Michael attended elementary and high school in Huron, graduating in 1959. He worked for his father at the Huron Furnace Company for most of his adult life. After 1989, due to his father’s death, Mike held jobs at several locations, including Huron Culvert and Tank, the YWCA, and Coborns. He was a member of a league bowling team, the Lion’s Club, and the Backstreet Cruisers. Classic cars were his greatest passion, and he looked forward to Wheel Jam.

Mike was a lifelong member of the First Methodist Church, in faithful attendance until health issues necessitated his move to Prairie View Healthcare Center in Woonsocket.

Michael is survived by his siblings, Steve (Connie) Paulsen of Oregon and Christine (Frank) Palleria of Huron, and his nieces, grandnieces and grandnephews.

Michael was preceded in death by his parents and his nephew-in-law, Josh Trandall.