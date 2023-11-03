By: admin

Published November 3, 2023, in Obituaries

Joyce Ferris, 87, of Huron, passed away on Oct. 25, 2023, at Prairie View Healthcare Center in Woonsocket, under hospice care.

Her services will be planned for a later date.

Joyce Janette (Hinkle) Ferris was born May 18, 1936, at home in Sully County to Emory and Bergit (Maginnis) Hinkle. She attended country school and later attended school in Highmore, where she graduated high school in 1955. She went on to Northern State College in Aberdeen and received her teaching certificate and taught elementary school for several years.

Joyce married Kenneth L. Ferris on Dec. 26, 1958. They resided in Highmore and a few other small towns, settling in Huron in 1965 where they started Ferris Crane and Dragline service. Once their children were grown, Joyce worked outside the home for a few years at So Fro Fabric in the Huron Mall. She and Ken also ran a tree nursery and tree moving service. Joyce was always reading and wanting to try new things. This, and a passion for recycling and saving the environment, led her to open Midwest Recycling, which she owned and operated for 19 years. She was a member of (BPW) Business and Professional women in Huron.

Joyce and Ken enjoyed several hobbies together. They belonged to a motorcycle club in their younger years, and later years went to Arizona metal detecting and gold hunting during the winter months. Joyce also enjoyed her hobbies of coin collecting, crocheting, quilting, organic gardening, and photography.

Joyce is survived by her husband, Ken Ferris of Huron; her son, K.C Ferris (Marta) of Fairfax, Va.; her daughter, Sandy Soulek (Mike) of South Dakota; brother, Harold Hinkle (Mary) of Holabird; sister, Mavis Kennedy of Upton, Wyo.; brother and sisters-in-laws, Mike (Gail) Ferris of Pierre and Myrna Weber of Dickenson, N.D.; three grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; many cousins and nieces and nephews; and a special childhood friend, Grace Heckenlaible.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Emory and Bergit Hinkle; mother and father-in-law, Ed and Em Ferris; brothers-in-law, George Kennedy and Swede Weber; nephew, Jerry Hinkle; and lifelong family friend, Doug Canode.