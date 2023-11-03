By: admin

Published November 3, 2023, in Obituaries

Harry Wallace Lambert, 90, a fourth-generation dairy farmer from Miner County, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023, in Mitchell, after a brief stay in hospice care.

Memorial services will be held on Saturday, Nov. 11, at 10 a.m. at the Endeavor Presbyterian Church, Fedora. Visitation will be held Friday evening from 5-7 p.m., also at the Endeavor Presbyterian Church. After the memorial service on Saturday, a lunch will be served, with an Inurnment to follow at Graceland Cemetery, north of Fulton. In lieu of flowers, monetary gifts may be given in honor of Harry to the Graceland Cemetery Association in Fulton.

Harry was born Jan. 24, 1933, to Earl and Lois (Carpenter) Lambert on the farm in South Dakota. In 1951, Harry was a graduate of Fedora High School, later attending South Dakota State University in Brookings. Harry served in the United States Army, being honorably discharged in 1956. Harry met and married Marion Paulette in Geneva, Ill., on Jan. 23, 1960.

After retiring from farming in 1992, Harry served the 100 residents of Fulton for 19 years by mowing, removing snow from driveways and serving on the Fulton Town Board.

Harry was an active member of the Endeavor Presbyterian Church, Fedora, serving on many committees and in leadership roles as Trustee and Elder. He was a founding member of the Helpful Workers 4-H Club, a lifetime member of the Royal Order of the Moose and recognized for his farming conservation practices.

Harry is survived by his children, David (Virginia) of Mitchell, Todd (Michele) of Sioux Falls, and Teresa (Jason) Nelson of Geddes; five grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and three brothers, Neil and Merlyn, both of Colorado, and Darrell of Texas.

Harry was preceded in death by his wife, Marion; parents, Earl and Lois; a brother, E. Clair; and sister, Eloise Moon.