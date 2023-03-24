Kevin Heald

Sterling, Ill.

By:
Published March 24, 2023, in Obituaries

Kevin Dean Heald, 69, of Sterling, Ill., died Monday, March 13, 2023, at CGH Medical Center. 

Funeral services were held Saturday, March 18, at Schilling Funeral Home & Cremation, with Adam Meyer officiating. Visitation was Friday, March 17, and one hour prior to the service at Schilling Funeral Home & Cremation.  

Kevin was born April 24, 1953, in Woonsocket, the son of Marion and Martha (Veenendaal) Heald. He married Judith Ann Smith on June 30, 1973.

Kevin worked at Menards for 19 years, retired, and then continued at Carpetland. He was a foster parent, a house dad, a minister and youth group leader.

Kevin enjoyed fishing and traveling.

Kevin is survived by his wife, Judy; two sons, Sam Heald and Zach (Kim) Heald; four brothers, Mark, Scott, Vance and Jarod; four sisters, Karen (Ron) Bartz, Donna (Darell) Pack, Yvonne Glover, and Colleen (George) Borys; mother-in-law, Barbara Beien; brother-in-law, Jim (Brenda) Smith; sisters-in-law, Kathy (Ken) Holtz, Marie (Jesse) Eissens, Teresa (Dan) Brown, and Becky (Steve) King; and six grandchildren. 

Kevin was preceded in death by his parents, Marion and Martha Heald; sisters, Kathleen and Sonya; and brothers, Fabian and Shawn.

