By: admin

Published March 31, 2023, in Obituaries

Irene Koehn, 102, of Wessington Springs, passed away Friday, March 24, 2023, at the Prairie View Healthcare Center in Woonsocket.

Visitation was Tuesday, March 28, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Wessington Springs with a prayer service. Burial was in Prospect Hill Cemetery on Wednesday, March 29.

Irene Enninga was born to John and Elsie Enninga on April 6, 1920. She was raised on the farm in rural Fulda, Minn., along with her four sisters. They were members of Immanuel American Lutheran Church where Irene was baptized and confirmed. Andrew Koehn’s family were also members of the church, and Andy and Irene were married there on July 6, 1941.

They farmed and fed cattle near Fulda until 1949 when they moved to their new farm in western Jerauld County.

Irene enjoyed fishing and gardening. She was an accomplished seamstress. Later in life, she enjoyed quilting with the ladies from Our Saviors. Irene was an independent lady, a hard worker and had a quick wit.

Irene is survived by her three sons, Gary Koehn (Murt) of Wessington Springs, Tom (Ginger) Koehn of Chamberlain, and Joel Koehn of Weldona, Colo.; six grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Andy; parents, John and Elsie; her sisters, Berniece, Leon, Tootie and Dolly; and three nieces.