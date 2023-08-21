By: admin

Published September 5, 2023, in Public Notices

Mayor Mark Chada called the meeting to order with Angie Larson, Sean Gromer, and Angie Meier in attendance.

A motion was made by Larson, seconded by Gromer, carried to approve the August 7th, 2023, minutes as read.

A motion was made by Gromer, seconded by Larson, carried, to approve the financials as presented.

Old Business:

Meier met with Midwest Fire and Safety and had all the fire extinguishers serviced. The Board needed to purchase one fire extinguisher to have placed next to the kitchen door at the community center.

Discussion was held on updates and grants for the ballpark. Ettswold is waiting to hear back from a grant, and once they do, they will discuss with what they have for grant money to pay for updates and if they will need further help.

Discussion was held on the budget. Motion by Larson, seconded by Gromer, carried, to approve the 2024 Budget.

New Business:

Discussion was held on information needing to be sent into the South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources. Meier sent an updated sample site plan in and received an e-mail back that all looked good. There are no issues at this time. If she sees any issues, she will let Meier know.

The Board received one application for the meter reader ad placed in the paper. A motion was made by Larson, seconded by Gromer, carried, to approve to hire Tori Hoffman for the Meter Reader Position at a wage of $100.00 per time.

Discussion was held on the tractor the Board rents in the winter for snow removal. Gromer talked to C&B Operations, and the tractor is already in and can be picked up the first of October.

A motion was made by Larson, seconded by Gromer, carried, to approve the following claims for payment:

GENERAL AND WATER/SEWER: Davison Rural Water – $3,569.40 – Water Used, KO’s Pro Service – $182.56 – Repairs/Maintenance for the truck, Quill – $366.34 – office supplies, Wellmark Blue Cross Blue Shield – $2,709.38 – Health Insurance, Runnings – $47.96 – Repairs/Maintenance – Weed eater, Van Diest Supply – $2,495.63 – chemical – mosquitoes, Crum Trucking – $1,779.38 – Repairs/Maintenance – Snow Plow Truck,

The next board meeting will be held on September 5th, 2023, at 7:00 p.m. at the Town Office.

Angie Meier

Finance Officer

Published once on August 31, 2023, at the total approximate cost of $27.00 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com.