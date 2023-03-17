By: admin

Published March 17, 2023

Mark Waddington, 69, of Miles City, Mont., passed away at Holy Rosary Hospital on March 1, 2023.

A funeral service was held on Friday, March 10, at the First United Methodist Church, Miles City, Mont. A graveside service with full military honors followed at the Custer County Cemetery, Miles City, Mont. Visitation was on Thursday, March 9, at the Stevenson and Sons Funeral Homes, Miles City, Mont.

Mark was born in Huron on June 8, 1953. He attended school in Woonsocket and graduated from high school in 1971. Mark attended Huron College for a little over a year, then decided to go on tour with his trumpet. Although Mark was a gifted trumpeter, it was tough to make a living. He joined the 76th Army Band, stationed in Kaiserslautern, Germany, and was there for two and a half years. When he came home, he decided to take a job in radio, which lasted him 30 years. He and Annie Tillery were married in August of 1985, then they moved to Miles City, Mont.

Mark began work at KATL in Miles City at the end of August during the Fair. After KATL, he and his family moved to Powell, Wyo., following the radio waves. Later, his career led them all to Kansas City, Kan.; Lawrence, Kan.; Kemmerer, Wyo.; Cheyenne, Wyo.; and Laramie, Wyo. Annie and Mark divorced, and Mark moved back to Miles City to work, again, for KATL.

Mark met Vicki Bergerson, divorced with three kids. They spent time playing computer games, listening to music, fishing, hunting, camping, playing guitar, and talking endlessly about life and love. They were married on March 12, 1994.

Mark is survived by his brother, Craig Waddington, of Rapid City; wife, Vicki; his stepson, Rob Bergerson (Nanette); stepdaughter, Randi Hunter (Brian); daughters, Libby and Becca (Megan Cole); and three grandchildren.

Mark was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents; his mother, Aileen; his father, Jack; his sister, Marcia; and his stepson, Todd Bergerson.