By: admin

Published March 10, 2023, in Obituaries

Rory Couch, 66, of Old Hickory, Tenn., passed away on Feb. 20, 2023, at home.

Rory was born on July 22, 1956, to Darold and Lela Couch in Mitchell. His family lived on a farm two miles north of Woonsocket.

Rory attended country school in the Woonsocket, Kimball, and the Wessington Springs areas. He graduated from Wessington Springs High School in 1974.

Rory married Judy Smith January of 1975 in the Twin Cities. To this marriage, three daughters were born, Jessica, Rori, and Penny.

Rory married Cheryl Hedgecoke on Sept. 12, 1980, in Las Animas, Colo. To this marriage, two sons were born, Austin and Eric.

Rory was blessed with 12 grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.

Rory and Cheryl moved their family to Mesa, Ariz., in 1983. Rory worked construction as a finish carpenter for Farnsworth Construction for several years. After that, he and Cheryl operated a cafe in Fountain of the Sun, Mesa, Ariz. Due to poor health, Rory retired early, and in 2019, he and Cheryl relocated to Old Hickory, Tenn., to be closer to family.

Rory was a unique athlete and played basketball, baseball, and ran cross country in high school. Rory coached youth baseball and played softball for many years as an adult.

Being raised as a farm boy, Rory’s love for the outdoors was evident. He loved wildlife, the mountains, gardening, and hunting.

Rory is survived by his wife, Cheryl; his father, Darold Couch; three daughters; two sons; his sister, Leta; brothers, D.D., Rick, and Rolland; sister-in-law, Elaine; and brother-in-law, Jay.

Rory was preceded in death by his mother, Lela; father-in-law, Butch; and mother-in-law, Joyce.