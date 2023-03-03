Margaret Pierson

Mitchell

By:
Published March 3, 2023, in Obituaries

Margaret Pierson, 88, of Mitchell, died Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023, at Edgewood Assisted Living under hospice care in Mitchell after being diagnosed with leukemia in 2021. 

Funeral Mass was Saturday, Feb. 25, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Mitchell. Burial was at Hillcrest Cemetery in Ethan. Visitation was Friday at Holy Family with a prayer service. Arrangements were by Bittner Funeral Chapel.

Margaret Johanna (Sibson) Pierson was born Nov. 7, 1934, to Limbert and Johanna (Rankin) Sibson, on the family farm near Artesian. Margaret attended grade school in Artesian and graduated from Notre Dame High School, Mitchell, in 1952 before attending Nettleton Business School in Sioux Falls.

On Nov. 24, 1952, she married William “Bill” Pierson at Holy Family Catholic Church in Mitchell. Margaret worked as a secretary for an architect until March 1953, when she and Bill committed their lives to his family farm east of Ethan. While Bill tended the farm, Margaret kept the home.

Margaret was an active member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church and its Altar Society in Ethan. She sang in the church choir and taught CCD.

Margaret enjoyed traveling. As a member of both a card club and a hobby club, Margaret loved to play host to family and friends, and she was known to be the “activities director,” keeping friends, neighbors and anyone who stopped by entertained with games.

Margaret is survived by seven children, Rich Pierson of Washington, Iowa, Deb Jennings of Lead, Dan (Mary) Pierson of Merrill, Iowa, Dean (Nancy) Pierson of Brandon, Denise (Mike) Royston of Mitchell, Rod (Lisa) Pierson of Madison, and Ray (Ann) Pierson of Sioux Falls; 23 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; brother, David (Joyce) Sibson of Mitchell; and sister-in-law, Delores Sibson of Mitchell.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Bill; her parents; son-in-law, Al Jennings; daughter-in-law, Kris Pierson; brothers, Leo Sibson and Herb Sibson; sisters, Elsie Hemmer and Jean Danielson; and several in-laws.

