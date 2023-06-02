By: admin

Published June 2, 2023, in Obituaries

Norma Jean Parce, 94, of Woonsocket, passed away Sunday, May 21, 2023, at Prairie View Healthcare Center in Woonsocket.

Funeral services were held Thursday, May 25, at Letcher Community Church; visitation was an hour prior. Burial was in Sunset Memorial Park in Mitchell.

Norma was born on April 28, 1929, to Harry and Anna (Meier) Stekl at the Stekl farm in Sanborn County. Norma attended grade school at Stekl School, a school that was started by her great-grandfather, Bartholomew Stekl, in 1882. She graduated from Letcher High School in 1947. Norma managed the Corner Station in Letcher.

Norma and Homer Parce began a courtship at a dance in Mitchell where Homer was playing a trumpet in the dance band. Norma was interested in Homer and boldly asked for a ride home. The attraction proved mutual, and the couple married on Feb. 27, 1954, at the Stekl Farm.

The couple made their home on a farm a few miles south of Letcher. They raised five children. Norma loved holidays and went all out decorating for Christmas and Easter. Being an excellent cook, she hosted the holiday meals, taking great pride in making the complete meal including her memorable stuffing. Norma created a special Easter tradition of hunting for the eggs and basket of treats. She enjoyed spending time with family fishing at the Jim River and attending picnics at Hitchcock Park and other various sporting events, Corn Palace Week and the circus.

She was employed as a cook at the Letcher school along with her duties at the farm. At home, she enjoyed the outdoors, tending to a large garden along with many flowers.

Norma’s hobbies included bowling, playing pinocle, reading books and watching golf and Vikings football. She enjoyed drinking her favorite beverage, Coke, while playing solitaire. Both she and Homer were active in the Letcher community. The family attended the United Church of Christ, where Norma was part of the Women’s Fellowship and taught youth classes. She also belonged to the American Legion Auxiliary Post #93.

In 1987, Homer and Norma moved into Letcher from the farm. Norma continued cooking at the school, until her retirement. In 2014 she became a resident of Prairie View Healthcare, where Homer was already residing. The couple appreciated their time together until Homer’s passing in October 2014.

Norma is survived by her children, Larry Parce, Gene (Nerissa) Parce, Curtis (Liz) Parce, Teri (Jim) Edwards, all of Letcher, and Ann Stange of Woonsocket; 14 grandchildren; and 39 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Homer; her parents; three brothers, Duane, Monte, and Roland; and son in-law, John Stange.