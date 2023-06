By: admin

Published June 2, 2023, in Obituaries

Shirley Weeldreyer, 82, of Woonsocket, passed away Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, at her home.

A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on June 5, 2023, at St. Wilfrid Catholic Church in Woonsocket with Fr. Kevin Doyle officiating. Inurnment will be in St. Wilfrid Catholic Cemetery, Woonsocket.