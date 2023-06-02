Ellen Mason

Woonsocket

By:
Published June 2, 2023, in Obituaries

Ellen Mason, 88, of Mitchell, died Sunday, May 21, 2023, at Prairie View Healthcare Center in Woonsocket.

Funeral services were held on Friday, May 26, at Bittner Funeral Chapel. Burial was at Servicemen’s Memorial Cemetery in Mitchell. Visitation was Thursday, May 25, at Bittner Funeral Chapel.

Ellen Ann Mason was born Jan. 19, 1935, to Otto and Loretta (Oas) Strand in Forestburg.

Ellen was joined in marriage to Robert R. Zoss in 1957. They had two sons, Mike and Patrick. Ellen worked at the ASCS office in Woonsocket for 19 years, then moved to Mitchell and married Leo Fitzgerald. She continued to work as a bookkeeper at the Corn Palace and other businesses in Mitchell until her retirement.

Ellen was a lifetime member of the Catholic Diocese.

Ellen is survived by her sons, Mike (Linda) Zoss and Patrick (Susan) Zoss; three grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Durell Oas; and her husband.

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Woonsocket
    June 3, 2023, 2:32 pm
    Sunny
    88°F
    real feel: 93°F
    humidity: 37%
    wind speed: 9 mph SE
    wind gusts: 13 mph
     

  • Upcoming Events

    June 2023
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    May 28, 2023 May 29, 2023 May 30, 2023 May 31, 2023 June 1, 2023 June 2, 2023 June 3, 2023
    June 4, 2023 June 5, 2023 June 6, 2023 June 7, 2023 June 8, 2023 June 9, 2023 June 10, 2023
    June 11, 2023 June 12, 2023 June 13, 2023 June 14, 2023 June 15, 2023 June 16, 2023 June 17, 2023
    June 18, 2023 June 19, 2023 June 20, 2023 June 21, 2023 June 22, 2023 June 23, 2023 June 24, 2023
    June 25, 2023 June 26, 2023 June 27, 2023 June 28, 2023 June 29, 2023 June 30, 2023 July 1, 2023

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 