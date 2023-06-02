By: admin

Published June 2, 2023, in Obituaries

Ellen Mason, 88, of Mitchell, died Sunday, May 21, 2023, at Prairie View Healthcare Center in Woonsocket.

Funeral services were held on Friday, May 26, at Bittner Funeral Chapel. Burial was at Servicemen’s Memorial Cemetery in Mitchell. Visitation was Thursday, May 25, at Bittner Funeral Chapel.

Ellen Ann Mason was born Jan. 19, 1935, to Otto and Loretta (Oas) Strand in Forestburg.

Ellen was joined in marriage to Robert R. Zoss in 1957. They had two sons, Mike and Patrick. Ellen worked at the ASCS office in Woonsocket for 19 years, then moved to Mitchell and married Leo Fitzgerald. She continued to work as a bookkeeper at the Corn Palace and other businesses in Mitchell until her retirement.

Ellen was a lifetime member of the Catholic Diocese.

Ellen is survived by her sons, Mike (Linda) Zoss and Patrick (Susan) Zoss; three grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Durell Oas; and her husband.