Published May 26, 2023, in Obituaries

Norma Jean Parce, 94, of Woonsocket, passed away Sunday, May 21, 2023, at Prairie View Healthcare Center in Woonsocket.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 25, at Letcher Community Church; visitation will be an hour prior. Burial will be in Sunset Memorial Park in Mitchell.