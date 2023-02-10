NOTICE OF AUDIT

OF THE FISCAL AFFAIRS OF THE SANBORN CENTRAL SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 55-5

Notice is hereby given that the Sanborn Central School District No. 55-5, Sanborn County, South Dakota, has been audited by Schoenfish & Co., Inc., Parkston, South Dakota, for the year ended June 30, 2022. A detailed report thereon is available for public inspection, during normal business hours, at the business office of the School District, and also available at the Department of Legislative Audit in Pierre, South Dakota or on the Department of Legislative Audit website at http://www.state.sd.us/legislativeaudit/Reports/reports_all.htm.

The following finding and recommendation provide a brief description of material weaknesses in internal control, legal noncompliance and other matters that are described in more detail in the audit report.

Finding:

A material weakness in internal controls was noted due to a lack of proper segregation of duties for revenues. This is a continuing audit comment since fiscal year 2013.

Recommendation:

We recommend that the Sanborn Central School District officials be cognizant of this lack of segregation of duties for revenues and attempt to provide compensating internal controls whenever, and wherever, possible and practical.

Finding:

The Sanborn Central School District replaced a roof without advertising for competitive bids, as required by SDCL 5-18A-14 and 5-18A-22. This is the first consecutive audit in which a similar deficiency has been reported.

Recommendation:

We recommend that all expenditures for improvements over $100,000 be bid as required by law.

The report also contains the auditor’s findings and recommendations concerning less significant deficiencies in internal control at the School District.

s/s: SCHOENFISH 

& CO., INC., CPA’s

